In Bitcoin news overnight, BTC USD price fell from $75,607 to $73,510 in ten minutes on Sunday evening, its lowest price since August 21. The worst of it came at 21:55 UTC, or 4:55 p.m. in New York. In that single minute, Bitcoin dropped 1.9% on Binance.

Most traders blamed Nvidia. Earlier that afternoon, CNBC reported that Nvidia’s board had opened an independent investigation into CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies believe was passing information to Beijing (it’s just speculation for now).

Huang admitted the affair in an email to staff.

After Jensen Huang admitted having an affair, a whale opened a 10x short on 30,000 $NVDA ($5.44M) on Hyperliquid.https://t.co/RztJx5FNge pic.twitter.com/zuyV2K0ftN — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 9, 2026

The bounce since then has been small. BTC traded at $74,184 on Binance on Monday morning, 2.2% below where it stood when the Nvidia story broke. The drop also marked a fifth straight losing week: the weekly candle closed at $74,851, below the week’s open of $78,354.

So did the Nvidia scandal really trigger the dump, or did thin weekend trading turn an ordinary sell-off into a sharp one?

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The Nvidia Story Broke 100 Minutes Before Bitcoin Fell

The timing does not fit a straight reaction to the news. CNBC published its report at 3:12 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, which is 20:12 UTC. Bitcoin traded at $75,880 on Binance in that minute. For the next 90 minutes, almost nothing happened. At 21:44 UTC, BTC sat at $75,607, just 0.4% lower than when the story appeared.

Then the selling started, and it started in Ethereum. Between 21:50 and 21:55 UTC, ETH fell 6.9% on Binance, from $2,213 to $2,060. Bitcoin fell 2.4% over the same five minutes.

That pattern points to a liquidation cascade, a chain of forced sales. Traders who borrow to bet on higher prices get their positions force-closed when the price falls past a set point. Each forced sale pushes the price down to the next group of bets.

BREAKING: $1,000,000,000 liquidated from the crypto market in the past 10 minutes.$BTC falls under $74,000$ETH falls under $2,125$XRP falls under $1.10 $SOL falls under $90 pic.twitter.com/hIZhzQFJJe — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 8, 2026

The news still mattered. Nvidia is the biggest AI stock, and Bitcoin has traded in step with AI shares for weeks: Thursday’s chip-stock sell-off is what pushed BTC below its 200-day average. With stock markets closed, crypto was the only market open to sell into the headline.

A second headline added to the Bitcoin news mood. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Iran’s demands “outrageous” and said talks had made no progress.

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Thin Weekend Trading Let a Small Sell-Off Go Further

Weekend trading explains why the drop went so far. Over the past year, about $24 million of BTC changed hands on Binance in a typical weekend hour, half the $48 million in a typical weekday hour.

We checked every hour in that year in which Bitcoin fell at least 2.5% below the hour’s opening price. There were 29 of them.

Sunday’s drop came with $180 million of trading in the hour. That is the second-lowest of all 29, and about half the median of $366 million.

In other words, it took less selling than usual to move the price this far. The busiest minute, 21:55 UTC, traded $75 million of BTC on Binance, about three times what changes hands in a whole weekend hour.

Weekends do not cause more crashes, though. Only 6 of the 29 drops came on a Saturday or Sunday, slightly fewer than the 29% of all hours that fall on weekends. What a quiet weekend changes is how far the price moves for each dollar sold.

One note: much of the forced selling happens in futures markets, which this count does not include.

So both played a part. Nvidia and Iran gave traders a reason to cut risk, and thin weekend trading let the selling run further than it would on a weekday.

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Bitcoin News for Traders: Can BTC Hold $73,510?

It held on the first test. BTC bounced to $75,735 within two hours of the low, but it has slipped back to $74,184, and the daily chart still leans lower.

Bitcoin trades below all three of its daily exponential moving averages (EMAs), trend lines that give recent prices more weight. It lost the 200-day EMA, which tracks the long-term trend, on Thursday.

Resistance: $75,735, Sunday’s rebound high, then $76,490, the 200-day EMA. Above that, $77,607, the 100-day EMA.

$75,735, Sunday’s rebound high, then $76,490, the 200-day EMA. Above that, $77,607, the 100-day EMA. Support: $73,510, Sunday’s low. Below that, $73,027, the August 21 low and the last time BTC traded lower.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $76,490 $77,607, the 100-day EMA Holding pattern BTC stays between $73,510 and $76,490 A range below the 200-day EMA Sell-off A daily close below $73,510 $73,027, the August 21 low

For traders following Bitcoin news this week, Monday’s stock market open is the next test. It is the first chance for Nvidia shares to trade on the news, eight days before the company reports earnings on November 17.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.