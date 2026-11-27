In Bitcoin news today, November 27, BTC USD price climbed back to $61,780 after Thanksgiving, up 8% from Wednesday’s low of $57,300. Gold and silver bounced even harder, as the dollar weakened in thin holiday trading.

BREAKING: Bitcoin reclaims $62,000 after jumping +8.5% in just 2 days. $150 BILLION added to crypto market over the same period. pic.twitter.com/aMW3gcwKJW — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) November 27, 2026

The rebound barely dents a brutal month. Bitcoin is still down 20% in November, from $77,580 on November 1. So is this a Thanksgiving pump, and does Bitcoin have a holiday-season pattern? We checked every Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year since 2013.

The answer is mostly no. Bitcoin rose over Thanksgiving weekend in only 6 of 13 years, and over Christmas in 5 of 13.

Is there no correlation at all? New Year is the exception: Bitcoin gained between December 30 and January 2 in 12 of the last 13 years.

Bitcoin News Today: Why Are Bitcoin, Gold and Silver Prices Rebounding Today?

All three assets rebounded after a rough Wednesday, when hot inflation data sealed a December Fed rate hike. Bitcoin rose 8% from its $57,300 low to $61,780, its highest level since Monday.

The metals moved faster. US gold futures climbed 4.6% from Wednesday’s close to $3,699 an ounce. Silver did even better, jumping 11.4% to $44.60. Analysts tied the rebound to a weaker US dollar.

The timing matters. US markets were closed on Thursday and trade only half a day on Friday, so thin volume made every move look bigger.

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Bitcoin Has No Thanksgiving Pattern, but New Year Is Different

To put Bitcoin news today in context, we measured bitcoin’s price change in three holiday windows every year from 2013 to 2025, using Bitstamp’s daily closing prices.

Thanksgiving weekend, from Wednesday’s close to Sunday’s, has been a coin flip. Bitcoin rose in 6 of 13 years, and the median move was -0.1%. The swings were large in both directions, from a 13.2% drop in 2018 to 12.9% gains in 2015 and 2017.

Christmas was no better. Between December 23 and 26, bitcoin rose in only 5 of 13 years, again with a median move of -0.1%.

New Year stands out. From December 30 to January 2, bitcoin gained in 12 of the last 13 years, with a median rise of 1.8%. The only drop came in 2019. The gain is small, but it keeps repeating, perhaps because some funds and traders put fresh cash to work at the start of the year.

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Bitcoin News Today: Why Does Bitcoin Usually Rise Around New Year?

From the day before Thanksgiving to January 2, Bitcoin rose in 7 of 13 years, and the size of the move tracked its four-year cycle. In bull years the season was spectacular: bitcoin gained 79% in 2017 and 72% in 2020. In the years after a cycle top, it disappointed, with 14% drops in both 2014 and 2018 and a flat season in 2022.

The gains also tended to fade once the holidays ended. Bitcoin fell in January in 8 of 13 years, with a median drop of 5.4%.

This year looks more like the post-top years. Bitcoin peaked in October 2025 and is down more than half since. So for Bitcoin news today, the lesson is that a holiday bounce has not yet changed the trend.

BTC Price Analysis: $64,600 Caps the Bounce

BTC trades at $61,780, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $71,180, and its 200-day EMA at $74,450.

Resistance: $64,600, the top of bitcoin’s June-to-August range, which rejected it again on Monday. Above that sits $67,500, the February-to-April floor that gave way on November 13.

$64,600, the top of bitcoin’s June-to-August range, which rejected it again on Monday. Above that sits $67,500, the February-to-April floor that gave way on November 13. Support: $60,000, a floor in late June and early July that held again on Thursday and Friday.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $64,600 $67,500, the February-to-April floor Holding pattern Price stays between $60,000 and $64,600 The December 8-9 Fed meeting Sell-off A daily close below $60,000 $57,300, Wednesday’s low

The takeaway from Bitcoin news today: history says the Thanksgiving bounce is a coin flip, and the season as a whole follows the cycle. If the pattern holds, the one date worth watching is the turn of the year.

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