In Bitcoin news this week, the selling from US spot Bitcoin ETFs is easing, but the price has not followed. On Tuesday, November 24, the funds lost a net $232 million. That was less than half of Monday’s $570 million.

It was still the sixth day of outflows in a row. The funds have shed about $2.6 billion since November 17 and nearly $5 billion this month, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

Bitcoin spot ETFs have recorded SIX consecutive trading sessions of net outflows, with approximately 41,540 BTC withdrawn over that period. The latest session saw another 3,780 BTC leave the funds, bringing further pressure on institutional demand. BlackRock's IBIT accounted… pic.twitter.com/PUKLdaUgKS — CryptoSavingExpert ® (@CryptoSavingExp) November 25, 2026

Bitcoin keeps sliding anyway. It trades near $58,900 on Wednesday, down 53% from its October 2025 record of $126,272. On Saturday, it touched $55,081, its lowest price in more than two years.

So if the funds are selling less, where could Bitcoin’s bear market end? We checked where Bitcoin bottomed in every past cycle, using Fibonacci retracement levels, ratios traders use to measure how much of a rally gets erased.

Bitcoin News: ETF Outflows Are Slowing Down

SoSoValue’s ETF flow figures, as reported this week, show the pressure easing:

November 17 to 20: about $1.8 billion out over four days, or roughly $450 million a day.

about $1.8 billion out over four days, or roughly $450 million a day. Monday, November 23: $570 million out, $509 million of it from IBIT.

$570 million out, $509 million of it from IBIT. Tuesday, November 24: $232 million out, with IBIT at $175 million and Fidelity’s FBTC at $44 million.

Even after the selling, the funds still hold about $52 billion of net inflows since launch. That is roughly 83% of their October 2025 peak, so most ETF buyers have not left.

For Bitcoin news readers, slower outflows don’t mean buyers are back, though. They mean less forced selling from one big source. For the price to turn, the flows need to flip to inflows.

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Bitcoin Bear Markets Ended Near the 0.786 Fibonacci Level

Fibonacci retracements measure how much of a rally a market gives back. Traders watch a handful of ratios, mainly 0.618 and 0.786, as places where a drop may stop.

We measured each Bitcoin cycle on Bitstamp’s daily price history since 2011. Each runs from one bear-market bottom to the next record high. We then checked how much of that move was erased by the next bottom.

2015 bottom: Bitcoin gave back 87.1% of its run from $2.22 to $1,163, bottoming at $152.

Bitcoin gave back 87.1% of its run from $2.22 to $1,163, bottoming at $152. 2018 bottom: it gave back 84.8% of the run to $19,666, bottoming at $3,122.

it gave back 84.8% of the run to $19,666, bottoming at $3,122. 2022 bottom: it gave back 81.2% of the run to $69,000, bottoming at $15,479.

That is the less-reported Bitcoin news: each bear market stopped a little earlier than the last, by three to four points each time. If that trend holds, the next bottom would land near the 0.786 Fibonacci level, a 78.6% retracement.

This cycle runs from the 2022 low of $15,479 to the $126,272 record. On that range, 0.786 sits at about $39,200. So far, Bitcoin has given back 64.3%. Saturday’s low already cut through the 0.618 level at $57,800.

A log scale treats a doubling the same at any price. On that scale, past bottoms came at shallower ratios, rising from 33% to 48%. The 0.5 level on that scale for this cycle is about $44,200. Both methods point to a $39,000 to $44,000 zone.

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Bitcoin Price Analysis: $57,800 Is Holding for Now

Bitcoin trades at $58,930 on Binance, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $71,954, and its 200-day EMA at $74,702.

Resistance: $62,500, the floor from mid-July to mid-August that capped Bitcoin on November 18 and 20. Above that, $64,600, where rallies stalled in August and again on Monday.

$62,500, the floor from mid-July to mid-August that capped Bitcoin on November 18 and 20. Above that, $64,600, where rallies stalled in August and again on Monday. Support: $57,800, the late-June low that held on November 20. Saturday’s dip broke it, but Bitcoin closed back above it every day since. It also matches the 0.618 Fibonacci level.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $62,500 $64,600, the August and November ceiling Holding pattern Price stays between $57,800 and $62,500 A base while ETF outflows fade Sell-off A daily close below $57,800 $55,000, the 2024 and November lows, then $44,000 to $39,000

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The Bitcoin news to watch is the ETF flow data. A first day of inflows would be the clearest sign the selling is done. Until then, past cycles say the bottom could still be well below today’s price.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.