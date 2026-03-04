The Bitcoin price entered March 2026 on rocky footing, but after a rough start to the month, it has today reclaimed a critical level at $70,000, following a punishing -15% decline in February.

The leading digital asset faces sustained pressure from spot ETF markets, which have seen cumulative net outflows approaching $9Bn since the October 2025 peak.

This correction marks the longest period of sustained redemptions since the products launched more than two years ago. Price action has formed a distinct bullish continuation pattern on the weekly chart, signaling high stakes for bulls defending the current zone.

Ongoing tensions between Iran and the US have seemingly helped to reinstate Bitcoin as a digital store of value, a moniker it has long been known for. While precious metals are down today, digital gold is flying.

BTC USD is up +6% on the day, with trading volume rising to $66.7Bn over the past 24 hours as investors, large and small, seek refuge in the leading digital asset once more.

(SOURCE: CoinGecko)

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis: Bear Flag Formation Targets $56,000 breakdown

The technical structure for Bitcoin has deteriorated into a massive bear flag formation on the daily timeframe.

The lower boundary of this consolidation pattern sits precisely at $62,300, a level that has acted as a demand zone three times in the last four months. Losing this support with volume would confirm the bearish pattern, with a measured move target near $56,800.

Momentum indicators remain skewed to the downside.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering in bearish territory but has not yet reached the oversold extremes that typically precede a V-shaped reversal.

Key resistance has formed at the 50-day Simple Moving Average, currently trending downward near $67,500. Without a decisive reclaim of that moving average, rallies are likely to be sold rather than sustained.

For a structural bullish reversal, buyers must push price action above the recent consolidation high of $71,300 and eventually secure a daily close above $79,000. Until then, the path of least resistance remains downward, with analysts eyeing $50,000 as a potential extreme downside target if the $60,000 psychological support fails to hold.

Lowest weekly RSI in history. Price retesting previous ATH. Sentiment at max fear. Is $BTC bottom in? pic.twitter.com/6kasoGnEMS — Ash Crypto (@AshCrypto) March 4, 2026

Institutional Crypto Flows: ETF Outflows Hit Record $9Bn Streak

Institutional demand has faced its sternest test since the 2024 ETF approvals. Data from Farside Investors reveal that cumulative outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs have reached approximately $9Bn over the last four months.

This figure represents a significant unwinding of the carry trade and macro de-risking strategies that drove inflows throughout late 2025, which is now having a negative effect on the Bitcoin price.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), traditionally the sounding point for institutional sentiment, recorded $2.1Bn in outflows across a five-week stretch starting in late January.

This marks the fund’s longest period of net redemptions on record. Fidelity’s FBTC also saw substantial bleeds, shedding $954M in the same window. While a brief $1.1Bn inflow spike occurred in late February, it was quickly neutralized by renewed selling in early March.

Despite the bearish headline numbers, total net assets remaining in these products hover around $53Bn, indicating that long-term allocators are largely holding firm.

The selling appears concentrated among hedge funds and short-term speculators rather than structural exits. For the trend to flip, analysts are looking for a sustained week of inflows exceeding $500M to confirm that institutional crypto flows have stabilized.

(SOURCE: CoinGlass)

Macro Sentiment: Fear & Greed Hits Extreme Lows for Bitcoin Price

Market sentiment has plummeted with the ongoing global tensions, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index dropping to 10 as of today (March 4), indicating ‘Extreme Fear’, one of the lowest levels seen since the 2022 bear market. This deep negativity typically precedes relief rallies, though timing can be challenging.

With the next FOMC meeting on March 18, risk assets such as crypto are under scrutiny, and traders are bracing for a potential hawkish pause that could strengthen the dollar and negatively affect the Bitcoin price.

However, on-chain data presents a contrarian view, as long-term holder supply remains flat, indicating that committed investors are not selling. Additionally, Bitcoin is approaching deep value; a plummeting RSI suggests seller exhaustion, which could trigger a sharp rebound if resistance levels are surpassed.

(SOURCE: Bitcoin Magazine)

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.