In this Bitcoin price forecast, BTC trades near $84,150 on October 7, down 1.62% in 24 hours, after a rally toward $87,000 stalled at resistance. The pullback puts the $84,500 support zone back in focus. Traders are weighing whether this is a routine dip or the start of a deeper break.

The reversal followed a sharp derivatives flush. Over 24 hours, $549.52M was liquidated across crypto, and 101,240 traders were wiped out. Longs made up $479.63M, about 87% of the total. Bitcoin accounted for $142.62M, and $451.11M of the total came in the last 12 hours. The last four hours were calmer, at $11.77M and mostly shorts.

The rebound that came before the drop had been supported by weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data. That eased rate-hike expectations and pushed Treasury yields lower.

Macro relief can lift prices without clearing the overhead supply, and that is what happened here. Leverage has not fully cleared either. Funding is still slightly positive at 0.0017%, and open interest is $55.29B, against $59.26B in 24-hour volume.

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Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Reclaim $87,000 This Week?

On the daily chart, Bitcoin trades at $84,242, down 1.55%. It was rejected at the $87,145.5 resistance and has slipped back below $85,000. The next major support on the chart is $74,340. As immediate supports: $84,500 as the near-term support, with about $82,600 below it.

The bull case is that Bitcoin retakes $84,500 to $85,000 and then clears $87,000. That would weaken the rejection and reopen $90,000 as an upside reference. The base case is consolidation between $84,500 and resistance while traders wait for catalysts. The bear case is a sustained break below $84,500, which exposes $82,500 to $82,600 and then $74,340.

For related levels and the inflation backdrop, see this Bitcoin forecast covering PCE, support, and Treasury yields. Which level matters first? The support test is closer.

The next catalysts are the Federal Reserve minutes and the September Consumer Price Index report on October 14. For now, this Bitcoin price forecast depends on whether buyers can defend $84,500.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

A failed support test can sharpen interest in alternatives, but it does not make risk disappear. Bitcoin’s leveraged flush shows how quickly crowded positioning can turn a modest move into forced selling. For participants considering an infrastructure bet rather than another directional BTC trade, Bitcoin Hyper is marketing itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration.

The project lists its current presale price at $0.0136873 and total raised at $33,177,162.70. Its stated design combines SVM smart-contract execution with a decentralized canonical bridge for BTC transfers, aiming to add programmability and lower-cost transactions to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

To stay updated on development milestones, mainnet announcements, and community events, you can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join their official Telegram channel. Research Bitcoin Hyper alongside the project’s disclosures before making a decision.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.