Today’s Bitcoin price forecast highlights the asset trading at $83,600, down 0.3% over 24 hours, and still below the $84,000 level bulls need to reclaim. The immediate question is whether that bounce can hold as sentiment cools and traders await US inflation data on October 14.

CoinMarketCap’s Fear and Greed Index fell to 56 on Monday, down from 82 on August 26, while spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net $386.3M in outflows for October in the supplied market report.

Bitcoin had dropped from a recent peak of $86,970 to $81,750 before recovering. A chart or market-data embed showing the index alongside BTC’s $84,000 rejection would frame the shift clearly.

The wider setup is not a confirmed trend reversal: BTC remains in a volatile range, with macro uncertainty and fund flows complicating the rebound. The next test is whether support holds through the inflation release, or whether sellers force another move toward $80,000.

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Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC USD Reclaim $84,000 This Week?

(SOURCE: TradingView)

At around $83,800, Bitcoin was down -0.3% in 24 hours, with an intraday range of $81,114.88 to $83,885.50. That puts the price close to, but still under, the $84,000 threshold.

Bitcoin is holding just under $84,000 while altcoins rallied, and CoinMarketCap cited its Altcoin Season indicator at 66/100, its highest reading in more than a year.

For BTC, the near-term map is clearer than the momentum picture: analysts put support around $82,000–$83,000 and resistance at $84,000–$85,000.

A sustained reclaim could open the door to $86,000, while a break below $82,000 would bring the recent $80,000 low back into view.

Bull case: Support at $83,000 holds, and the inflation report eases rate concerns, allowing BTC to reclaim $84,000 and test higher resistance.

Base case: Volatile consolidation between roughly $80,000 and $85,000 continues.

Bear case: Hotter inflation or renewed liquidation pressure breaks $82,000, invalidating the short-term recovery thesis.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

A failed $84,000 reclaim leaves BTC exposed to another support test. That is the uncomfortable part of the setup: an intraday bounce doesn’t settle the demand question, especially with ETF outflows and macro risk in play. Some traders may therefore look beyond a short-term directional bet toward infrastructure projects, though that introduces a different and substantial risk profile.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Bitcoin Layer 2 project with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, positioning itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with SVM. It aims to bring low-latency processing and smart-contract execution to Bitcoin while retaining Bitcoin’s security and trust.

The project lists its current price at $0.0136875 and total raised at $33.1M. Features include a decentralized canonical bridge for BTC transfers and high-speed, low-cost transactions. Staking is live at a high annual percentage yield (APY) of 35%.

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