The current Bitcoin price forecast highlights that it is entering the final days of September with strong momentum, though BTC has paused after reaching an eight-month high above $87,000 earlier this week.

CoinGecko currently prices Bitcoin around $84,400, up about +5.5% over the past seven days. Daily trading volume for BTC USD sits at $21.6Bn, down from Friday’s $33Bn.

The pullback from the week’s highs has not yet materially damaged the broader bullish structure. Bitcoin remains above its major moving averages, while its daily RSI is around 64, suggesting positive momentum without yet reaching traditionally overbought territory.

Macro headwinds loom for Bitcoin ahead of the next Federal Reserve FOMC meeting in October. Prediction market platforms such as Polymarket currently price another rate hike at a 65% chance, which could lead to fresh volatility across the crypto market.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC USD Hit $90K Next Week?

Some $BTC bidding happening on Binance right now. Buyers really want a close above $85,400 now. pic.twitter.com/4P9RpyZ43i — Ted (@TedPillows) September 27, 2026

A move to $90,000 next week would require Bitcoin price forecast to gain roughly +6.6% from its current level of around $84,400. While that is a substantial move, it is not unprecedented for BTC, particularly following the cryptocurrency’s recent 30%-plus recovery from its August lows.

The first hurdle is $85,000-$85,800, which currently represents the immediate resistance zone. Bitcoin would need to establish a sustained break above this area before retesting the recent $87,300-$87,400 high.

Clearing that high would significantly improve the technical setup for a run toward $90,000. From $87,400, Bitcoin would require a further gain of approximately 3%, making the psychological $90,000 level the obvious next target.

The path therefore looks relatively straightforward: hold the $83,800-$84,000 support area, reclaim $85,800, break above $87,400, and then attack $90,000. A sustained loss of $83,800, however, could interrupt that trajectory and expose BTC to a deeper pullback toward the $81,000 area.

Momentum could also be supported by continued institutional demand. Bitcoin ETF inflows have recently been strong, with nearly $1 billion entering spot Bitcoin ETFs in a single session earlier this week and approximately $1.59 billion flowing in across three sessions.

Ultimately, $90,000 is within relatively close reach, but BTC must first overcome the supply sitting between $85,000 and $87,400. If buyers can absorb that resistance while maintaining current momentum, a test of $90,000 next week would become technically plausible. Conversely, failure to reclaim $85,000 could leave Bitcoin consolidating around the low-$80,000s before another breakout attempt.

Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Meets Resistance

A +11% pop is real money for anyone who held Bitcoin through the week. But at a market cap already pricing in institutional branding, the marginal upside from here looks thinner than the move that just happened.

Most of the “BlackRock halo effect” repricing may already be behind it. That’s the kind of setup that sends capital hunting for projects still in price discovery.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is pitching itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming for transaction throughput faster than Solana itself while anchoring settlement to Bitcoin’s security model. The presale has raised over $33M at a current token price of $0.0136867, with 35% staking APY.

Its core pitch: solving Bitcoin’s long-standing programmability gap through a decentralized canonical bridge and low-latency execution layer.

Those weighing early-stage Bitcoin infrastructure exposure can research Bitcoin Hyper before the presale window closes.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Join New Bitcoin Layer 2 Early Here

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.