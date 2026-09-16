Today’s Bitcoin price forecast is bleak. BTC USD is trading near $75,700 on Wednesday (September 16), down -2.2% over the past 24 hours after a sharp Tuesday selloff dragged the largest cryptocurrency below $76,000. That flatline masks a bruising session, one that briefly wiped out weeks of gains and left traders parsing what comes next in Washington.

The proximate trigger was a failed cloture vote on the CLARITY Act, the digital asset market-structure bill that’s been the industry’s top legislative priority for over a year. Bitcoin fell roughly -4% intraday as hopes faded for the 60 votes needed to advance the bill, with Senate support eroding in the days leading up to the vote.

Polymarket bettors now price the odds of the bill becoming law in 2026 at just 5%, raising the prospect that market-structure clarity gets shelved until after the midterms, or later.

Coinbase chief policy officer Faryar Shirzad told Yahoo Finance the bill would give “developers, innovators, traditional financial companies, all of us, the regulatory certainty we need.” That certainty now looks further away, and the market is repricing accordingly ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve decision.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC USD Hold $75,000 This Week or is a Deeper Drop Coming?

$BTC is still trading around the $76,000 level, so there’s no confirmed breakdown yet. An interesting day ahead with the FOMC. I’m watching this level closely for either a confirmed loss of support or a potential bounce. Until then, a long setup remains on the table. https://t.co/tiEWJOu3kc pic.twitter.com/P82yj10Aqj — Wealthmanager (@Wealthmanager) September 16, 2026

BTC is trading at $75,700, down around -2.2% on the day per CoinGecko data, after Tuesday’s drop took it as low as $75,191. Trading volume picked up notably during the selloff, consistent with forced de-risking rather than a routine pullback.

The immediate support band sits between $75,200–$75,400, with a firmer floor near $72,750 and a deeper cushion around $70,000 should macro pressure intensify.

On the upside, resistance clusters near $80,000–$82,000, including a technical barrier close to $82,793 that some analysts frame as a golden retracement level.

Bull case: A dovish Fed surprise combined with renewed CLARITY Act momentum sends BTC back toward $80,238–$83,170.

Base case: Consolidation between $75,000 and $78,000 while markets await Fed clarity.

Bear case: A failure to hold $75,500 opens a retest of $71,781, with $70,000 as the next line in the sand.

Broader macro pressure; Treasury yields, oil, the dollar, is compounding the political overhang, and that combination is worth watching closely.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

A 4% drawdown on legislative disappointment reminds us how sensitive Bitcoin remains to Washington’s calendar. For holders already in a position, this pain is familiar: regulatory limbo, macro jitters, and a market that hasn’t decided which way to break.

Because Bitcoin itself carries no smart contract layer and can’t capture the upside of programmable finance, some capital is rotating toward infrastructure built to close that gap, and bottom-signal analysis suggests this rotation typically accelerates once support levels are tested.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming for transaction speeds that exceed Solana itself while inheriting Bitcoin’s underlying security.

The presale token is currently priced at $0.0136863, with $33,142,093.90 raised so far and staking rewards advertised at a high APY.

Core features include a decentralized canonical bridge for BTC transfers and low-latency, low-cost smart contract execution, addressing Bitcoin’s long-standing limitations on speed, fees, and programmability.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Join New Bitcoin Layer 2 Early Here

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