Bitcoin is changing hands near $83,934, down a modest 0.35% over the past 24 hours, as the market works through the fallout from a heavy options expiry and a wave of institutional buying. The pullback looks tame compared to the fireworks of the past five weeks. For anyone watching the Bitcoin price forecast, the more interesting question is what’s driving the underlying strength, and whether it can hold.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have absorbed roughly $4.6 billion in net inflows since August 19, according to Bloomberg data, reversing a redemption streak that had dogged the funds for most of 2026 and pushing cumulative net flows for the year back into positive territory at about $320 million.

September 21 alone brought in roughly $999 million, the largest single-day haul since October 2025. That flow reversal has coincided with a rally that took Bitcoin from below $80,000 to a high above $87,000 before the current cooldown.

Leverage has followed the price higher. Perpetual futures open interest across crypto has climbed toward $160 billion, the highest reading since late October 2025, according to Coinglass — a setup that tends to amplify moves in both directions once options expiry hedges unwind.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 $18,100,000,000 in $BTC and $ETH options will expire this Friday. Expect massive volatility. pic.twitter.com/PZg6jiI1JT — Max Crypto (@MaxCrypto) September 23, 2026

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Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can Bitcoin Price Hit $87,000 This Week?

Looking at the Bitcoin price forecast, BTC’s rejection at the $87,000 level triggered the current retreat, and the price is now consolidating around $84,000 after briefly testing $84,155 during the September 23 selloff. Futures open interest near $60 billion and options open interest above $50 billion mean the post-expiry period carries real weight.

Traders are watching whether expiring hedges roll off cleanly or whether forced unwinds extend the pullback. Immediate support sits at $84,000, with a break lower exposing $83,500. Resistance is layered: first $85,000, then the $86,381–$87,000 rejection zone.

The bull case has Bitcoin reclaiming $85,000 on continued ETF demand and grinding back toward the recent high. The base case is range-bound consolidation between $83,500 and $86,000 while derivatives positioning normalizes. The bear case, a break below $84,000, would open a retest of the $80,000 handle and cast doubt on the ETF-led narrative for now. For a deeper technical context, see this recent Bitcoin price forecast outlining these levels in more detail.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best Low-Cap Crypto

Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

Bitcoin near $84,000 with $4.6 billion in fresh ETF demand behind it validates the institutional-adoption thesis: accumulation from allocators is a real and measurable trend, not just chart chatter. But buying Bitcoin itself at a trillion-dollar-plus market cap means capturing incremental percentage moves, not multiples. Traders looking for asymmetric upside are increasingly rotating toward infrastructure being built on top of Bitcoin rather than the asset alone.

That’s the pitch behind Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a Bitcoin Layer 2 project built with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, positioned as the first Bitcoin L2 aiming to outperform Solana on raw execution speed. The presale token is priced at $0.0136867 and has raised $33,155,883.41 to date, with staking rewards offered at a high annual percentage yield (APY).

Its Decentralized Canonical Bridge aims to move BTC across chains without sacrificing Bitcoin’s underlying security model, addressing the network’s long-standing complaints of slow transactions and limited programmability. Presale tokens carry no guarantee of listing performance or liquidity; investors should treat this as high-risk, early-stage exposure.

Those interested can research Bitcoin Hyper.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.