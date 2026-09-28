Today’s Bitcoin price forecast starts on a softer note: Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to roughly $83,050 on Monday afternoon in Asia, down 1.8% over 24 hours, as geopolitical risk overtook a market that had spent the weekend holding steady near $84,400. The pullback still leaves BTC up about 1.9% over seven days: a reminder that this is a repricing, not a rout. There’s a detail buried further down in the flow data, though, that complicates the simple “risk-off” narrative.

The trigger was Washington’s rejection of Tehran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal, which would have reopened the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen assets, and a broader regional truce. President Trump confirmed the decision Saturday, saying, “It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago,” and the Wall Street Journal reported he has told aides he expects to resume strikes on Iran after the November 3 midterms. Trump confirmed he rejected Iran’s peace proposal in comments that immediately rattled Asian trading desks. Brent crude closed last week near $104 a barrel, keeping inflation risk in the frame alongside the military one.

Ethererum, XRP and Solana all fell in sympathy, and the total crypto market capitalisation dropped 1.2% to about $2.86 trillion. The question now is whether this is a shallow geopolitical flinch or the start of a deeper drawdown.

JUST IN: Treasury Secretary Bessent says Iran will have "nothing left to trade" within two weeks Still a 12% chance US and Iran sign a deal this year pic.twitter.com/OfWgsd6AXm — Kalshi (@Kalshi) September 28, 2026

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Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can Bitcoin Price Hit $87,000 This Week?

Bitcoin trades near $83,050, down 1.8% on the day, with support clustered around $82,400. A break below that zone opens the door to a retest of $81,144, a level flagged in recent technical coverage as the next meaningful floor. Possible resistance at $85,500–$86,000, with a sustained break above that band needed to reopen a path toward $87,374.

The bull case: renewed US-Iran talks through Qatar this week ease the geopolitical premium, oil retreats from $104, and ETF inflows (which totaled $2.2 billion over four sessions last week, including $1.42 billion on September 21 alone) resume at a pace.

The base case: BTC grinds sideways in the $83,000–$86,000 range while traders wait on the August PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) inflation print due September 30.

The bear case: reports of pre-midterm strikes materialize, oil spikes, and $82,400 gives way to $81,144.

For context on how this pattern has played out before, Bitcoin’s rebound after an earlier US-Iran peace deal headline offers a useful comparison point, as does its sharper reaction to prior US-Iran strikes and liquidations. Watching $85,500 as the pivot makes sense here.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

A 1.8% daily drop on a $1.7 trillion asset is not a crisis: it’s a headline-driven flinch. But it does underline a structural point: at Bitcoin’s size, even a clean resolution in Iran or a soft PCE print likely delivers single-digit percentage moves, not multiples. Capital chasing asymmetric upside during exactly this kind of consolidation tends to rotate toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays instead.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming to deliver smart contract execution faster than Solana itself while settling back to Bitcoin’s base layer. The presale has raised $33,161,996 at a current token price of $0.0136869, with staking rewards advertised at a high APY.

Core features include a decentralized canonical bridge for BTC transfers and low-latency transaction processing built to address Bitcoin’s longstanding programmability gap.

Those weighing early-stage Bitcoin infrastructure exposure can research Bitcoin Hyper before the presale window closes.

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