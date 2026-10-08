Bitcoin was trading at $82,971 on October 8, down 1.41% over 24 hours. That live reading keeps BTC below $84,000, the level whose loss turned October’s consolidation into a short-term breakdown. For any Bitcoin price forecast, the question now is whether recent lows can hold while oil and rates push against risk appetite.

Renewed attacks on commercial tankers near the Strait of Hormuz sent Brent crude above $101 a barrel. Bitcoin fell as much as 3.7% to about $83,056.60 on October 7, while crypto liquidations reached $547 million, with leveraged longs taking much of the hit. Roughly $100 billion was wiped from the crypto market amid fears that AI could soon break Bitcoin’s cryptography.

CRASH: Bitcoin hits a 7-day low as $100,000,000,000 is wiped from crypto amid fears AI could break its cryptography within months. pic.twitter.com/K6cWSWHo8c — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) October 8, 2026

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Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Price Hold Its Support?

BTC is trading near $83,000 on October 8, down 1.41% over 24 hours after touching a seven-day low around $82,560. The drop follows two failed attempts in late September and early October to break $87,145, the resistance that has capped every push since Bitcoin rallied from the low $60,000s in late August. With $84,000 lost, the short-term structure has shifted from consolidation to a test of support.

The selling was broad. ETH fell about 1.5% to $2,569, XRP lost 3%, and SOL dropped 1.9%.

The first support is $81,400, the level BTC broke above in late September. A daily close below it would open the way toward $74,340, near the late-September swing low. On the upside, bulls need to reclaim $84,000 and then clear $87,145 before the next major target at $98,200, the January 2026 high.

The longer-term picture is steadier. Bitcoin’s monthly RSI is 53.4, almost unchanged from 53.3 last month. That keeps it above the 50 midline, which has historically separated bull regimes from bear regimes. Readings under 45 have only appeared at bear market lows, and this cycle’s low was 40.3 earlier this year. While RSI holds above 50, the Bitcoin price forecast leans toward consolidation rather than a new leg down. A break below $81,400 would put that view under pressure.

The oil-yield-dollar transmission is also the focus of this analysis of Hormuz risk and Bitcoin liquidity. For a level-by-level forecast, track the recent Bitcoin support and resistance outlook.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

For holders, a failed support test can make rotation feel urgent. But shifting from a liquid asset under macro pressure into an early-stage token changes the risk profile; it does not remove market risk. That distinction matters when BTC is testing its October lows.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is presented as a Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, designed to bring smart-contract execution and faster, lower-cost transactions to Bitcoin. The project describes itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with SVM integration and claims performance faster than Solana.

The presale is priced at $0.0136872, with over $33 million raised. The core pitch is addressing Bitcoin’s slow settlement and lack of programmability while preserving the security model underneath.

To stay updated on development milestones, mainnet announcements, and community events, you can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join their official Telegram channel. Research Bitcoin Hyper alongside the project’s disclosures before making a decision.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.