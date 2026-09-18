Bitcoin trades at $77,831 as of September 18, up 1.43% on the day, and the timing of that move lines up with a research note most traders didn’t see coming from a Wall Street bank. Any Bitcoin price forecast worth reading right now has to account for it: JPMorgan is telling clients Bitcoin has more upside room than gold right now.

Why? Not because of some crypto conversion story, but because of options and short-interest mechanics buried in ETF (exchange-traded fund) positioning data. What that mechanical edge actually means for price targets is where things get interesting.

JUST IN: JPMorgan says Bitcoin could outperform gold if investors unwind ETF hedges. Gold ETFs have fully recovered earlier outflows, while Bitcoin ETFs have only recovered half, leaving more room for upside. — The Block pic.twitter.com/OqqIFlFhw0 — Bitcoin Archive (@BitcoinArchive) September 17, 2026

JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou published the note on September 16, pointing to two structural gaps. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) carries short interest sitting near 2026 highs, while the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) sits below its historical average. IBIT’s put-to-call open interest ratio also remains elevated versus GLD, meaning options traders are paying up for Bitcoin downside protection at a rate gold isn’t seeing. Gold ETFs have fully recovered their 2026 outflows; Bitcoin ETFs have only clawed back about half of theirs.

That asymmetry sets up a coiled spring, per the bank’s framing: if hedges unwind, Bitcoin benefits disproportionately. The broader market is watching a tight consolidation band while that thesis plays out.

Join Coinspeaker’s $1,000 Prize Drop on Bybit

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can Bitcoin Price Hit $80,000 This Week?

Bitcoin’s current $77,831 print, up 1.43% over 24 hours, keeps price inside the range multiple desks flagged this week: roughly $75,000–$77,50. Near-term support at $74,331–$75,000 and resistance closer to $80,526, with $68,000 as the larger structural floor from the August rally. Volume has been unremarkable. Probably a sign that this is a digestion phase, not a breakout.

Possible scenarios for this Bitcoin price forecast? A clean break above $77,500 targets the $80,000 psychological level, echoing the brief spike toward that mark after Trump’s Iran de-escalation comments. Another possibility is a continued chop inside $75K–$78K while traders wait on Federal Reserve rate decisions (93% implied odds of a 25 basis-point cut) and the Senate’s CLARITY Act vote.

Bear case: a fall through $74,300 reopens the $68,000 zone. JPMorgan’s longer-run, volatility-adjusted fair value near $266,000 versus gold is a multi-year framework, not a next-week call.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

Why the Math on Bitcoin’s Next Double Is Pushing Traders Toward Early-Stage L2s

A position in Bitcoin at $77,831 today looks reasonable against JPMorgan’s structural thesis, but the math changes fast at a $1.5 trillion-plus market cap. Doubling from here is a very different lift than a doubling from a presale. That’s the pivot point for traders looking at earlier-stage infrastructure plays tied to the same Bitcoin ecosystem thesis, just without the trillion-dollar anchor weighing down percentage returns.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) positions itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming for execution speeds faster than Solana itself while settling back to Bitcoin’s base-layer security. The presale has raised $33 million at a current token price of $0.0136864, with staking rewards advertised at a 35% APY.

Its Decentralized Canonical Bridge targets Bitcoin’s long-standing programmability gap: slow transactions, high fees, and no native smart contracts. Presale allocations carry the usual risk: no live mainnet yet, and returns depend on execution. Traders can research Bitcoin Hyper directly before deciding.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Join New Bitcoin Layer 2 Early Here

DISCOVER: Meme coin supercycle: Top performers this week

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.