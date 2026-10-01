Bitcoin is trading near $84,116 on October 1, up about 1.3% over 24 hours. BTC briefly topped $85,500 after softer U.S. inflation data, before high bond yields erased much of the move. That leaves the short-term Bitcoin price forecast hinging on one question: can cooling inflation outweigh pressure from the bond market?

The August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, released September 30, came in well below forecasts. Headline inflation rose 3.4% year over year, against expectations of 3.7%. Core PCE eased to 3.0%, below the 3.3% forecast. On a monthly basis, headline prices rose 0.3% and core rose 0.2%.

BREAKING: Bitcoin and Ethereum just printed their highest monthly close of 2026.$BTC surged +$25,800 and 44% in the past 3 months, delivering the best Q3 returns since 2017.$ETH surged 71.2% in the same period, its best quarter in history. Macro indicators confirm crypto has… pic.twitter.com/hY1Z195n2m — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) October 1, 2026

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How Did Bitcoin React to the Softer PCE Report?

BREAKING: US August PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred inflation metric, falls to 3.4%, below expectations of 3.7%. Core PCE inflation fell to 3.0%, below expectations of 3.3%. July headline and core PCE inflation were also revised down by 30 basis points each. October rate… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 30, 2026

July’s figures were also revised down by 30 basis points each. That makes the report softer than the headline alone suggests, and it pushed odds of an October Fed hike lower again. Polymarket had already shifted to favor no change before the release.

Bitcoin jumped to a 24-hour high of $85,518 on the news but quickly faded. Treasury yields stayed near 5.3%, and strong August consumer spending kept inflation concerns alive.

The data capped a strong quarter. Bitcoin gained about 44% in Q3, or roughly $25,800, its best third quarter since 2017. September also delivered Bitcoin’s highest monthly close of 2026, near $83,650.

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Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Reclaim $85,000 This Week?

Bitcoin now sits just below resistance at $84,972–$85,000. Daily volume stands near $35.8 billion, but the failed push above $85,500 shows buyers have not yet taken control. A weekly close above $85,000 would be a far cleaner signal than an intraday wick.

Support sits at $82,300–$82,900, where Bitcoin has bounced several times in recent sessions. Below that, $80,000 is the next reference, followed by the 50-day moving average near $78,000. On the upside, $87,400 is the next target, then the psychological $90,000 level.

Other signals are mixed. Bitcoin trades above its 365-day moving average, and futures leverage has declined. Lower leverage points to less crowded positioning, though not necessarily to fresh spot demand.

Bull case: Support holds and yields easing. A break above $85,000 could then open a test of $87,400, with $90,000 next.

Base case: Bitcoin stays trapped between $82,300 and $85,000 while markets reassess Fed policy.

Bear case: A sustained loss of the low-$82,000 zone weakens the structure and puts $80,000 in view, then the 50-day average near $78,000.

One soft PCE print is not a breakout catalyst on its own, especially with consumer spending still strong. What would change the Bitcoin price forecast? A lasting drop in yields, not a single favorable data point.

For the broader rate debate, see coverage of October rate expectations.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early-Mover Interest as Bitcoin Tests $85K

Bitcoin’s rebound has not yet cleared resistance, and that limits the near-term case for chasing a move higher. For traders looking beyond the established asset, early-stage infrastructure offers a different risk profile. Not a substitute for Bitcoin exposure, and certainly not a guaranteed escape from volatility.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is presented as a Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, designed to bring smart contracts and faster, lower-cost transactions to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Its stated proposition includes a decentralized canonical bridge for Bitcoin transfers. The project describes itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with SVM integration and claims performance faster than Solana itself.

The presale has raised over $33 million to date, with tokens priced at $0.0136869. Early contributors can purchase HYPER tokens and immediately stake them to earn an estimated 35% APY ahead of the token generation event (TGE).

The project is currently working toward its mainnet launch, scheduled for Q4 2026. This launch window will see the deployment of the canonical bridge, the first wave of ecosystem dApps, and initial exchange listings.

To stay updated on development milestones, mainnet announcements, and community events, you can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join their official Telegram channel.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.