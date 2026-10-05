Bitcoin trades near $86,044 on October 5, up about 1.1% over 24 hours. BTC briefly touched $86,999 before easing back. The short-term Bitcoin price forecast now centers on one question: can buyers push through resistance and reach the liquidation cluster waiting near $90,000?

Glassnode data shows Bitcoin’s largest overhead liquidation cluster sits near $90,000. If the price reaches that level, leveraged short positions would be forced to close. That forced buying could speed up a rally.

The risk runs both ways. Glassnode also flags smaller clusters near $83,000 and $75,000. A drop into either zone could trigger long liquidations and accelerate a decline.

Bitcoin’s market cap stands near $1.72 trillion. Daily volume rose about 81% to $22.2 billion, while BTC gained roughly 2.9% over the past week.

bitcoin:native's largest overhead liquidation cluster sits near $90k. If price touches this level, leveraged shorts will be forced to closes their positions. Zoom into the last two months and smaller clusters can be seen around $83k and $75k. Either side could speed up the… pic.twitter.com/v5c1PTZGHa — glassnode (@glassnode) October 4, 2026

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Reveals Upcoming Coinbase Listings

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can Bitcoin Break $87,400 This Week?

The four-hour chart shows Bitcoin stuck in a range since its September 22 rally. BTC has repeatedly stalled between $86,500 and $87,500, while finding support near $83,000.

Above $87,500, the $90,000 liquidation cluster becomes the next target, as discussed in this Bitcoin forecast for 2026.

Bull case: BTC clears $87,400 and holds. That would put $90,000 in play, where a short squeeze could add fuel.

Base case: Price stays between $82,000 and $87,500 as traders wait for a catalyst.

Bear case: A sustained break below $82,000 would weaken the recovery and bring $80,000 back into view. A slide toward $75,000 could trigger another wave of liquidations.

For another view of the $90,000 setup, see this BTC forecast and October macro analysis.

Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early-Mover Interest as Bitcoin Tests Resistance

A move toward $90,000 would extend the recovery, but the path is conditional, and the upside from the mid-$80,000s is not unlimited. That can push some market participants to look beyond spot exposure toward infrastructure projects; early-stage tokens carry a very different risk profile. A green week is not a due diligence shortcut.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presents itself as a Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming to bring smart contracts and faster, lower-cost execution to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Its stated features include a decentralized canonical bridge for BTC transfers and low-latency Layer 2 processing. The project claims its SVM integration delivers faster performance than Solana itself.

The presale price is $0.0136872, and the project reports $33 million raised.

Its core pitch: solve Bitcoin’s slow settlement and lack of programmability using a decentralized canonical bridge and low-latency execution layer, while preserving Bitcoin’s underlying security.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Join New Bitcoin Layer 2 Early Here

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best Low-Cap Crypto

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.