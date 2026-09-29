Bitcoin is trading near $83,943, up about 1% over the past 24 hours, putting the short-term price forecast back in focus. The gain follows a choppy stretch. BTC slid from around $85,000 on September 27 to a low near $82,700 on September 28, before rebounding.

Trading has picked up, too. Daily volume rose about 37% to $37.7 billion, with Bitcoin’s market cap near $1.68 trillion. That price action now collides with a stranger story: a wallet untouched for more than four years just moved. What it does next could matter more than any candle on the chart.

Spot traders are turning to altcoins. Total spot volume now runs close to 4x Bitcoin's, the highest since September 2025. Demand for higher risk like this has often lined up with local tops in $BTC. pic.twitter.com/O5ySkK8Hqn — glassnode (@glassnode) September 28, 2026

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Why Did a Dormant Bitcoin Whale Move 4,500 BTC Now?

According to on-chain analytics account Lookonchain, a dormant whale transferred 4,500 BTC, worth about $378.79 million, after more than four years of inactivity.

The timing raises eyebrows. A nearly identical move occurred on September 25. Two large reactivations in about a week are hard to dismiss as a coincidence.

CoinGlass data shows long liquidations topped $250 million in the same window. That was the largest flush in nearly seven days.

The key question is whether this is distribution hiding as noise, or just another leveraged long getting swept before the next leg. Past dormant-wallet transfers offer a mixed track record. The macro backdrop does not make the read easier either, with elevated oil prices, rising Treasury yields, and unresolved U.S.-Iran tensions all in play.

Are Bitcoin ETF Inflows Slowing After $58 Billion?

So far, ETF demand has absorbed the shock, but it is fading. Spot Bitcoin ETFs took in a net 367 BTC, about $31 million, on September 28, according to CoinGlass. BlackRock’s IBIT led with 649 BTC, while Grayscale’s GBTC lost 275 BTC and Fidelity’s FBTC shed 129 BTC.

That extends the inflow streak to eight straight trading days. However, daily totals have shrunk steadily, from 12,310 BTC on September 21 to 1,590 BTC on September 25 and just 367 BTC on Monday.

Cumulative net inflows now stand at about $58 billion, with total net assets near $111 billion.

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Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can Bitcoin Price Reclaim $87,000 This Week?

Based on this Bitcoin price forecast, BTC is consolidating right at the immediate support of $83,500–$84,000. It has already failed twice to hold the $87,000–$87,400 zone.

Bull case: A reclaim of $87,400 opens the $88,000–$90,000 breakout confirmation band. If momentum follows through, $94,000–$95,000 becomes the next target.

Base case: Price chops between $83,500 and $87,000 while markets await today’s Case-Shiller print and the final Q2 GDP revision on September 30.

Bear case: A loss of $83,500 exposes $82,000, then the more important $80,400 level. Analysts see a break there as the line between a healthy pullback and a trend change.

The Fed’s recent hold at a 4% benchmark rate is also weighing on risk appetite. In the end, whether the whale transfer turns into selling pressure or quiet accumulation may be the tiebreaker, a point recent whale-accumulation analysis has flagged as increasingly decisive for near-term direction.

Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

A whale moving $379 million while spot chops sideways under resistance isn’t exactly a screaming buy signal for BTC bags at current size. At Bitcoin’s market capitalization, a 10x from here is basically off the table no matter how the on-chain drama resolves. That’s pushed a chunk of trader attention toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays built on top of Bitcoin itself, where the math on asymmetric upside still works.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 to integrate a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), aiming to deliver smart contract execution faster than Solana while settling back to Bitcoin’s base layer for security.

The presale has raised over $33 million to date, with tokens priced at $0.0136869.

The project is currently working toward its mainnet launch, scheduled for Q4 2026. This launch window will see the deployment of the canonical bridge, the first wave of ecosystem dApps, and initial exchange listings. Following the launch, the project plans to release an SDK and API for external developers, secure additional centralized and decentralized exchange listings, onboard strategic partners, and transition toward a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure.

Early contributors can purchase HYPER tokens and immediately stake them to earn an estimated 35% APY ahead of the token generation event (TGE).

How to Participate in the HYPER Presale Before Next Bitcoin Price Pump

For investors looking to gain exposure to the Bitcoin Layer 2 narrative, participating in the presale is straightforward. By visiting the official Bitcoin Hyper website, users can connect a compatible Web3 wallet to the secure widget and exchange SOL, ETH, BNB, USDC, or USDT for HYPER. The platform also supports direct purchases via traditional bank cards.

Alternatively, the presale is integrated into the popular Best Wallet mobile application, where users can find the token listed under the “Upcoming Tokens” tab. The app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

To stay updated on development milestones, mainnet announcements, and community events, you can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join their official Telegram channel.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.