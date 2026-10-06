Bitcoin trades near $85,356 on October 6, down about 0.6% over 24 hours. It remains below the $87,000–$87,400 zone that capped its recent rallies. Strategy’s record Q3 gain has added a new question to the short-term Bitcoin price forecast: does a strong quarter mean Michael Saylor is getting ready to sell, or does the latest data point the other way?

No. Strategy reported a $21 billion gain on its digital assets for the quarter ended September 30, after Bitcoin rose about 44% in Q3. The gain is unrealized. Fair-value accounting runs the rise in Bitcoin’s price through earnings, ending four straight quarters of losses.

The company’s latest moves point to buying, not selling. Last week, Strategy bought 334 BTC, worth about $29 million, and repurchased $176 million of its STRC preferred shares. As of October 4, it held 848,000 BTC, worth roughly $72 billion at today’s price, plus $5.7 billion in cash and other U.S. dollar assets.

The wider market is less clear. Investors are weighing softer U.S. jobs data against higher Treasury yields and rising oil prices.

Strategy reports a $21 billion gain on digital assets in Q3 2026. Last week, we acquired 334 $BTC and repurchased $176M of $STRC. As of 10/4/26, we hold 848,000 BTC and $5.7B of USD Assets. $MSTR https://t.co/jvwiJahdMm — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 5, 2026

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Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can Bitcoin Price Hit $87,990 This Week?

Bitcoin sits about 2% below $87,000 and 2.4% below its recent high near $87,400. Daily volume rose about 31% to $26.3 billion.

The four-hour chart shows a clear range. Bitcoin has stalled near $87,000 three times since September 22, while holding support near $83,000 to $84,000.

Two levels matter most below the current price. First is $84,714, the average cost basis of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF buyers, which one forecast treats as a key pivot. Next is $83,900, then $82,500.

That same forecast projects $87,990 within five days. Projections like this are not guarantees.

The Federal Reserve’s September meeting minutes, due October 7, are the next catalyst.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Nears $33.6M as BTC Tests $87,400

Bitcoin’s chart only turns bullish if it breaks the $87,000–$87,400 resistance zone. Until then, upside is conditional, and even a breakout would not guarantee a smooth run higher. That has some traders looking beyond BTC itself toward Bitcoin infrastructure projects, though early-stage tokens carry risks that established assets do not.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Bitcoin Layer 2 project built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its stated features include a decentralized canonical bridge for moving BTC and low-latency transaction processing. The pitch is simple: faster, cheaper smart contracts within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The presale is currently priced at $HYPER at $0.0136872. The project reports $33,174,074 raised, close to its $33,603,059 target for the current stage, after which the price is set to rise. It also advertises staking rewards of up to 35% and lists audits from Coinsult and SpyWolf.

Its Decentralized Canonical Bridge aims to move BTC across chains without sacrificing Bitcoin’s underlying security model, addressing the network’s long-standing complaints of slow transactions and limited programmability.

Presale tokens carry no guarantee of listing performance or liquidity; investors should treat this as high-risk, early-stage exposure.

Those interested can research Bitcoin Hyper.

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