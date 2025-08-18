Bitcoin Retreats, Bitcoin Hyper Has Hit $10m as BTC Layer 2

Bitcoin’s one of the fastest Layer 2 chains, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), has just hit $10 million in its exploding ICO.

Bitcoin has retreated to $118,000 after making a new all-time high (ATH) of $124,457 on 14 August, but anyone with bearish thoughts should immediately dispel them.

The current dip is part of a consolidation phase and, as such, should be interpreted as the calm before the bullish storm. Bitcoin Hyper, with its first-of-a-kind scalable payments solution for Bitcoin, is at the eye of this coming storm.

The build-up in leverage in the markets explains the strength of the price moves in recent hours, and pullbacks of this order should be taken as buying opportunities.

Although the numbers for wholesale inflation in the US picked up at an unexpected pace, the pressure is still on for the Fed to cut rates. That’s good news for risk assets like crypto. In addition, the constellation of policy wins and institutional demand from treasury companies is still very much in play.

Token like Bitcoin Hyper upgrades the BTC ecosystem in a way that truly powers the future of money. Yes, that’s right. The HYPER token team is nothing if not super ambitious.

Think of Bitcoin Hyper as an app layer for Bitcoin. And it isn’t just talk. Bitcoin Hyper is now running Solana programs natively on its powerful rollup architecture.

HYPER can be bought today for $0.012735, but the price can tick higher in the next stage of the ICO in just 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Solana Chain Speed

Increasingly, Wall Street and businesses more broadly are being won over by Bitcoin’s resilience and the usefulness of its underlying technology.

That is being seen most clearly in competing networks like Ethereum and Solana. The Ethereum blockchain is the rail for all sorts of DeFi projects and, in particular, is the home of leading stablecoins.

Industrialists and financiers are reassessing the promise of blockchain technology as the harbinger of lower costs and greater efficiency across a range of legacy industries.

Solana, which is the blockchain that Bitcoin Hyper is developed on, and is orders of magnitude faster than Ethereum, will be one of the other key winners of the developing FOMO around blockchain’s disruptive potential. The tokenization of everything is upon us.

On the back of these developments, the price of Solana’s SOL token rocketed above $200 this past week, although it has slipped back to $186.7. Yet the big takeaway from the week’s price action is that Bitcoin dominance is falling as top altcoins start to play catch-up in the ATH game.

This altcoin frenzy is not driven by blind FOMO speculation but by the cold, hard calculation that crypto is on the cusp of delivering real value creation for early adopters.

It is in this context that the interest in Bitcoin Hyper should be assessed. Bitcoin may not be able to run smart contracts for decentralized applications in the way that Ethereum and Solana can, but it is the biggest and most secure blockchain out there – Bitcoin Hyper can also make it the beating heart of usable digital cash.

Bitcoin is the crypto industry’s preeminent store of value, yet it has stalled in progressing its core digital cash mission. Bitcoin Hyper helps fix that in a unique way.

HYPER is using the speed and efficiency of Solana to create the fastest Layer 2 chain running on top of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin Hyper’s help, Bitcoin becomes money for everyday purchases, as well as a store of value resistant to the currency debasement prevalent in the fiat money world.

Bitcoin Hyper deploys the scalability advantages that flow from its deep integration of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), and then applies it to fixing Bitcoin’s slow and relatively expensive transaction fees for small (and large) transaction amounts.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Bridge to the Future of Programmable Money

Whales are buying into the Bitcoin Hyper vision as witnessed in a recent purchase, valued at $150k at transaction time. Those in the know are being won over by the programmable future HYPER makes possible for Bitcoin.

So, how does Bitcoin Hyper work exactly? Well, it’s all about the bridge. Bridges are used in crypto to make different chains interoperable. The Bitcoin Hyper bridge connects Bitcoin to the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem.

BTC secures the entire Layer 2, with coins locked in the bridge minting an equivalent amount of wrapped BTC (WBTC), which is the primary currency for applications built within the ecosystem.

Wrapped BTC on the Layer 2 powers a range of decentralized applications, from DeFi and payments to meme coins and gaming, and much more besides, all secured on the most decentralized and secure base layer in crypto – the Bitcoin network.

When users want to access their original BTC on the main Bitcoin network, all they have to do is initiate the burn of their wrapped BTC, thereby releasing the BTC.

All the complexity is abstracted away (i.e., hidden) from the user, making Bitcoin Hyper the easy-to-use system for tapping into Bitcoin as a programmable, enterprise- and e-commerce-ready transaction layer.

HYPER Token Utility Cases

The Bitcoin payments market is predicted to be valued at $3.7 trillion by 2031. Bitcoin Hyper only needs to capture a tiny percentage of that market to be worth billions of dollars. It makes HYPER a must-have token for all discerning crypto portfolios.

HYPER token is the network’s native currency, and its utility includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Transaction Payments: Used to pay gas fees for transfers, smart contract execution, and dApp interactions on Layer 2

Used to pay gas fees for transfers, smart contract execution, and dApp interactions on Layer 2 Staking Access: Token holders can stake $HYPER to earn rewards

Token holders can stake $HYPER to earn rewards Ecosystem Access: Some dApps, DeFi protocols, or premium services on the platform may require HYPER for access or tiered functionality

Some dApps, DeFi protocols, or premium services on the platform may require HYPER for access or tiered functionality Developer Grants & Incentives: Builders can receive funding or fee discounts by holding and using HYPER in their deployed smart contracts.

Builders can receive funding or fee discounts by holding and using HYPER in their deployed smart contracts. Governance: HYPER will also enable governance functions once the DAO is launched.

Bitcoin Hyper investors recognize its transformative potential for Bitcoin as well as the valuable utility of the HYPER itself.

It is this value proposition that creates a self-reinforcing demand for HYPER. That, allied to the leading role of Bitcoin in the crypto ecosystem, is what makes the case for Bitcoin Hyper so compelling.

For all of the above reasons, crypto YouTube influencer Crypto Gains is urging his 149k subscribers to take a closer look at Bitcoin Hyper

Why Investors Should Consider Bitcoin Hyper

If you buy Bitcoin Hyper today, you can start staking your tokens right away and try to earn the dynamic yield of 110%.

To secure tokens before HYPER lists on exchanges, go to the Bitcoin Hyper website and purchase using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a bank card.

For a hassle-free experience, Bitcoin Hyper recommends Best Wallet — one of the leading Web3 non-custodial, WalletConnect-certified wallets.

HYPER is listed in the Best Wallet app’s Upcoming Tokens section, which curates the best new tokens to buy before they explode. Buying with Best Wallet enables easy tracking, management, and claiming of the tokens post-launch.

Keep up to date with developments and news by joining the Bitcoin Hyper community on Telegram and X.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.