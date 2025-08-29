Bitcoin Undervalued, Says JPMorgan – Bitcoin Hyper Could Drive a Faster Repricing

This content is provided by a sponsor

Bitcoin (BTC) is undervalued, according to JPMorgan analysts who argue the top cryptocurrency trades too cheaply compared to gold.

Their year-end forecast, in fact, sees Bitcoin reclaiming ground toward $126,000. While historically, that wouldn’t be too impossible as October and November are still upon us – the strongest months for crypto – and a massive spark for that run may come from its soon-to-launch fastest Layer-2: Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER).

Bitcoin Hyper fuses Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana-level speed and low fees, creating a next-generation ecosystem for hybrid applications that demand both resilience and scale. In practice, this means developers can launch the fastest, most secure dApps in crypto – and the market is paying attention.

So far, investors have poured in nearly $13 million in early funding, cementing Bitcoin Hyper as one of 2025’s biggest presale stories.

Tokens are currently priced at $0.012825, but this tier expires in just two days before the next price increase kicks in.

JP Morgan Sticks Bitcoin in the Store-of-Value Lane, but Utility May Power the Next Wave

JP Morgan’s comparison with gold stems from Bitcoin’s cooling volatility. After years of wild swings, BTC has now steadied at levels rarely seen in its history. On that basis, the bank’s analysts argue Bitcoin looks underpriced relative to gold, with a path toward $126,000 by year-end.

That view is grounded in Bitcoin’s role as a store of value as more coins are being locked into corporate treasuries, while index inclusions pull in steady inflows – both dynamics that reduce supply on the open market.

BREAKING: JPMORGAN ($3.6T) says #Bitcoin is ‘undervalued’ versus gold. We are still early. pic.twitter.com/TFz1kEAQgK — Conor Kenny (@conorfkenny) August 28, 2025

With Bitcoin’s volatility-to-gold ratio at just 2.0, its lowest on record, the gap between the two assets has never been smaller on risk-adjusted terms.

For BTC to compete with gold in portfolios, its market cap would need to climb by around 13%, implying a fair value of $126,000.

Yet this framing still casts Bitcoin only as “digital gold”. Yes, that alone would drive it higher, but the real catalyst – the one that could push it beyond $126,000 and closer to the $200,000 price targets floated by top crypto voices – is when Bitcoin is no longer valued solely as a store of value but as a base for utility.

And that’s the leap Bitcoin Hyper is built to make – the Layer-2 that could accelerate BTC toward fair value and open an entirely new era of use.

How Bitcoin Hyper Unlocks Real Utility for BTC

Bitcoin Hyper is transforming Bitcoin from something passively held into something actively used. And the bridge between those two worlds is how Bitcoin Hyper puts BTC to work.

Through its Canonical Bridge, users lock native Bitcoin on Layer-1 and mint wrapped versions inside the Hyper ecosystem.

These wrapped assets then move at lightning speed through the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). At the same time, finality comes from anchoring state commitments back to Bitcoin’s base chain – creating an immutable audit trail secured by Bitcoin’s proof-of-work.

This approach preserves Bitcoin’s trust layer while unlocking near-instant smart contract execution at a scale the base chain could never support.

The result is a living economy where Bitcoin can fuel DeFi protocols, high-speed payments, NFT platforms, gaming dApps, and consumer apps instead of just sitting in treasuries.

Every interaction routes demand back into the Bitcoin network, while the HYPER token powers gas fees, staking, governance, and ecosystem growth.

And when users want to reclaim their Bitcoin, it’s as simple as burning the wrapped version and unlocking BTC back to the base chain.

Investors Say HYPER Mirrors Bitcoin’s Early Days

With the shift Bitcoin Hyper is engineering, it’s little wonder why many in the space are treating it as the next big thing – some even liken its promise to Bitcoin’s early days, when the world’s top asset was trading for pocket change.

As mentioned, nearly $13 million has already been committed in the presale, as early entrants stake their claim before HYPER hits exchanges and takes center stage.

Respected voices are also weighing in. Crypto Gains, with 149,000 YouTube subscribers, has highlighted HYPER’s upside, while 99Bitcoins, a trusted crypto education platform, has suggested the project could deliver a 100x return.

The writing is on the wall: demand is building, and with it, the chance that HYPER becomes a new driver of Bitcoin’s utility.

For those yet to secure their share, the clock is ticking. Once the presale reaches the threshold needed to launch its Layer-2 technology, the window could slam shut, ending the opportunity to buy at ground-floor prices.

Bitcoin once changed hands for less than a dollar. If that ship sailed before you were aboard, don’t let the token that most closely mirrors that early opportunity pass you by.

How to Get Into the Bitcoin Hyper Presale

There’s no time to waste – head over to the Bitcoin Hyper website to secure tokens while the current round is still open. Purchases can be made with SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or a credit card.

For a seamless experience, Bitcoin Hyper recommends a WalletConnect-certified solution and rates Best Wallet as one of the best crypto wallets in the space.

Best Wallet gives you direct access and allows you to see HYPER under Upcoming Tokens, making it simple to buy, track, and claim once live.

Stay connected with the community on Telegram and X for the latest updates.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper site for more information about the project.

