In Ethereum news, BitMine Immersion Technologies’ BMNR shares fell about 3% in the first nine months of 2026. That beat Ethereum’s roughly 10% decline by 731 basis points, according to Artemis data. Yet BitMine’s ETH treasury carries an estimated $3.6 billion unrealized loss. The comparison is relative: both assets lost value, and BMNR’s edge did not lift BitMine’s holdings above their estimated cost.

ETH trades near $2,716, flat in the last 24 hours. BMNR is not a direct measure of ETH’s return. Buybacks and other company moves can affect the stock, while the treasury stays fully exposed to ETH’s price.

BitMine is holding about 6.02M ETH, equal to roughly 4.9% of Ethereum’s total supply. Its ETH position is still sitting on an estimated $3.6B unrealized loss. ETH would need to rise to around $3,300 just for BitMine’s stack to get back to breakeven. BitMine stock is down 14%… pic.twitter.com/bZeGLoNtT2 — Satoshi Club (@esatoshiclub) October 6, 2026

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Ethereum News: Why Did BitMine Stock Beat Ethereum?

BitMine Chairman Tom Lee linked the stock’s relative performance to several company actions and highlighted a 21 million-share buyback executed during 2026. The repurchase was one factor he pointed to; the reported performance gap alone does not establish how much of the difference it caused.

The company continued accumulating ETH alongside the buyback. It added 15,112 ETH in the week through October 4, taking its holdings to approximately 6.02 million tokens, or about 4.9% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. That left BitMine roughly 88,600 ETH short of its stated 5% target.

The growing position makes the distinction between share performance and treasury value more consequential: BMNR is not a direct measure of ETH’s return. The company’s accumulation has continued even as its ETH holdings have approached the 5% supply target, while its stock performance can diverge from the token.

How Far Is BitMine’s ETH Treasury From Breaking Even?

Artemis data cited in the October 6 report put BitMine’s unrealized ETH loss at about $3.6 billion. The report said ETH was trading at $2,703.67 at press time, approximately 45% below its August 24, 2025, peak of $4,946.05.

Those figures imply an average acquisition cost of $3,300 per ETH. From the reported price, ETH would need to rise roughly 22% to reach that estimate; until then, the treasury would remain underwater even if BMNR continued to outperform the token on a relative basis. The relationship between BitMine’s ETH position and price performance, therefore, remains central to the stock’s valuation story.

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How Do Other Crypto Treasury Stocks Compare?

Our Q3 digital asset gain would rank #7 among the latest quarterly operating income of S&P 500 companies. $BTC pic.twitter.com/Mz7lR2WBSw — Strategy (@Strategy) October 5, 2026

BitMine’s result is part of a mixed field through September:

Strategy: up 0.8% while Bitcoin fell

Forward Industries: up 18% as Solana declined

SharpLink: up 3.8%, finishing ahead of BitMine

The third quarter was much stronger for BMNR. BitMine gained about 99% while ETH rose 71%. That does not erase the nine-month decline or the treasury loss.

The fourth quarter will show whether the share-price edge lasts as BitMine keeps buying ETH. Lee’s buyback explains one company-level factor behind the gap. It does not change the value of the underlying ETH.

For anyone following Ethereum news, the key question is whether equity outperformance can hold while the treasury stays below water.

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