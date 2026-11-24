Tom Lee made his “hard money” case for Ethereum (ETH) again this Week, as Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) reported buying another 7,819 ETH last week. Bitmine stock rose 11% the same day, to $14.42, but is still down 44% in a month.

Lee’s argument is about supply. He said ETH’s supply has grown 0.90% a year since Bitmine started buying in June 2025, against 0.82% for Bitcoin (BTC). “In other words, ETH and BTC have essentially the same inflation rate, and both are ‘hard money’ measured in supply growth,” Lee said.

JUST IN: BitMine Immersion buys another 7,819 $ETH, bringing its total holdings to 6,085,564 ETH pic.twitter.com/2LZyEJyyBj — Coingecko (@coingecko) November 23, 2026

We checked the numbers, and he is right about the coins, but the same test applied to Bitmine’s own shares tells a different story.

Lee’s numbers make a case for ETH as a coin that holds its value. But Bitmine shareholders do not own ETH directly. They own a slice of a company that keeps issuing new shares to buy more of it, and each new share dilutes that slice.

So does the hard-money case for ETH still hold for the people who own Bitmine stock, or is their share of Bitmine’s ETH being watered down faster than ETH’s supply grows?

Bitmine Stock: BMNR Shares Are the Opposite of Hard Money

Lee compared ETH with other big coins in Bitmine’s weekly update. Solana’s supply has grown 7.6% a year over the same period, XRP’s 5.4% and Cardano’s 2.9%, he said. “These others have been far more inflationary.”

Our own check, using CoinGecko’s daily circulating supply over the past 12 months, comes out almost the same:

Bitcoin: +0.83%

+0.83% Ether: +0.82%

+0.82% Cardano: +2.5%

+2.5% XRP: +5.5%

+5.5% Solana: +5.9%

Ethereum’s supply did grow about as slowly as Bitcoin’s over the past year. Most new ETH paid to validators is offset by the fees the network burns.

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Bitmine paid for its ETH by printing shares. It had 232.4 million shares outstanding on August 31, 2025, and 613.3 million a year later, its annual report shows. By November 4, the count reached 626.5 million.

That is a 164% increase in one fiscal year, about 200 times ETH’s supply growth. Bitmine sold 395 million new shares through its at-the-market program in the Year to August, raising $12.9 billion.

Selling shares to buy ETH works for existing holders when the stock trades above the value of the coins behind it. It hurts when it trades below.

Right now, it trades below. Bitmine says its crypto, cash, and stakes are worth $11.1 billion, about $17.70 per share. At Monday’s close of $14.42, the market values Bitmine stock at roughly 0.81 times its assets, our estimate shows.

Bitmine has pushed back by buying its own shares. It repurchased 20.8 million shares at an average of $17 in July and August, and it has $3.6 billion left under its buyback plan.

EXPLORE: Ethereum News: BitMine To Halt Buying at 5% ETH Supply Cap

Bitmine Is Three Weeks From Its 5% Goal

Bitmine now holds 6,085,564 ETH, or 4.98% of the 122.2 million in existence. Its stated goal is 5%, roughly 6.11 million ETH.

That leaves about 24,400 ETH to buy. At last week’s pace of 7,819 ETH, Bitmine would reach its target in about three weeks.

What happens after that matters for Bitmine stock. The weekly purchases have steadily driven demand for ETH, and Bitmine has said it would stop buying at 5%. With the stock below the value of its holdings, buybacks may use new money better than buying more ETH.

Most of the coins are already working. Bitmine stakes about 5.23 million ETH, 86% of its holdings, which it says earns about $245 million a year at current prices.

ETH Price Analysis: $1,715 Turns Into Resistance

ETH trades at $1,698, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $2,113, and its 200-day EMA at $2,242.

Resistance: $1,715, a floor in July and mid-November that broke this week. Above that, $1,840, the July and August floor.

$1,715, a floor in July and mid-November that broke this week. Above that, $1,840, the July and August floor. Support: $1,538, where ETH bounced in April 2025 and again on November 21.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $1,715 $1,840, the summer floor Holding pattern Price stays between $1,538 and $1,715 A base above the November low Sell-off A daily close below $1,538 The June low near $1,506

Lee has made a fair case that ETH is as scarce as Bitcoin. For Bitmine stock, though, the share count matters as much as the coin count, and that has grown far faster.

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