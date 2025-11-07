Bitpanda Staking Lets You Earn up to 30% APY without Locking Funds

This content is provided by a sponsor

In an era when crypto holders are actively seeking effortless ways to grow their assets, Bitpanda Staking has emerged as one of the easiest solutions. It offers a hands-off way to earn an annual reward of up to 30% on your idle crypto at your convenience.

Bitpanda is already attracting a host of new Web3 enthusiasts to its staking platform, offering a beginner-friendly path to passive income in crypto without the usual hassles. But even more significantly, as Europe’s leading crypto FinTech platform with over 7 million users, it brings credibility to the table with its close adherence to the EU regulatory landscape.

Continue reading to learn more about how you can start staking at Bitpanda and whether it’s worth it in 2025.

How Does Staking on Bitpanda Work? Bitpanda Staking lets you put your crypto to work through Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks, where you can earn rewards for helping secure those blockchains. In simple terms, staking means committing your coins to validate transactions on a PoS blockchain and, in exchange, earning extra coins as a reward. The beauty of Bitpanda’s approach is its simplicity, as you can start staking with just one tap or click. All you need to do is log in, hold or buy a supported coin, choose an amount, and hit “Stake Now”. And from that point on, your chosen asset is working behind the scenes to help you earn crypto staking rewards every single week. Unlike complex DeFi protocols or mining rigs, there’s no technical setup or jargon to worry about. Notably, Bitpanda’s system is so flexible that almost all assets can be unstaked freely at any time. It’s worth noting that only Ethereum has a lock-in period due to its network design.

Many staking services require you to lock up funds for weeks or impose a “warm-up” period before you start earning.

Even so, Bitpanda’s ideology revolves around no lock-ins, where you’re free to unstake or trade your assets whenever you want, with the sole exception of ETH staking. There’s also no warm-up period at all: your coins begin earning from week one, with the first payout arriving just days after you start staking.

In fact, weekly rewards are distributed every Tuesday like clockwork, so you see passive income hitting your account regularly.

Adding to the list of benefits, Bitpanda even boosts your earnings through auto-staking. This means each weekly reward is automatically reinvested into staking the same asset, growing your stake and future rewards without any manual action. It’s the magic of compound interest applied to crypto, where your rewards generate their own rewards.

Best Cryptos to Stake on Bitpanda: Earn up to 30% APY

Bitpanda currently offers an impressive selection of over 50 cryptos to stake, covering a broad spectrum from major Layer-1 coins to upcoming projects.

Top reward tiers range from about 10% APY all the way up to 30% APY. To put things into perspective, Bitpanda currently offers Coreum (COREUM) staking with an APY of roughly 28–30%, which is one of the highest yields on the platform.

Other high-yield options include Cosmos (ATOM) at about 14–16% APY, bitsCrunch (BCUT) around 12–14%, Chiliz (CHZ) about 12–14%, and the gaming token Axie Infinity (AXS) near 10–12%. Even in the mid-range yield options, well-known networks offer solid rewards. For example, Polkadot (DOT) yields roughly 7–9% APY, placing it in the 5–10% reward tier alongside Injective, Flow, and Mina.

While large-cap coins naturally have more modest returns, you’ll still earn a passive yield on them. For example, Ethereum (ETH) stakes at about 2–4% APY, Tron (TRX) at around 2–3%, Cardano (ADA) at roughly 1–3%, and Binance Coin (BNB) can be staked for 0.4–1% APY.

Bitpanda conveniently displays all available assets and their current estimated APY so that you can compare and choose easily. And the lineup is ever-expanding, as Bitpanda frequently adds new stakable assets to stay at the cutting edge.

Bitpanda Keeps Staking Simple and 100% Transparent

The Bitpanda exchange is fully transparent about its fees and APY. While the exchange makes its money by taking a small commission from staking rewards, the APY rates you see are already the net of fees.

Another key feature to keep in mind is that Bitpanda is a fully regulated European platform. The company is headquartered in Austria and holds multiple licenses, including a MiFID II investment license and even one of the first MiCA crypto licenses in the EU. This regulatory oversight means that, while staking itself isn’t covered by new EU rules, the platform meets high standards for custody, operational security, and accountability.

Bitpanda Staking is also seamlessly integrated into the wider Bitpanda ecosystem. You can access it via the same sleek mobile app or web interface you use for trading, so managing your staked assets is as easy as checking your portfolio.

And when you’re ready to use those assets, unstaking is just a tap away, after which you can easily trade or spend the funds. Bitpanda even offers a Visa debit Card linked to your account for everyday spending. While you do need to unstake an asset before using it for payments, the process is straightforward overall.

Understanding the Risks of Staking and How They’re Managed

To begin with, if the coin’s price falls a lot while it’s staked, your coins, plus any rewards you earn, could end up being worth less than they were at the start.

Also, the staking rewards themselves can fluctuate. They are determined by network conditions and can change based on factors such as the number of stakers or protocol updates. This is why Bitpanda does not guarantee any fixed return, and the quoted APY are estimates based on current network rates and may change over time.

There are also technical and network risks to consider. Staking involves delegating your assets to validator nodes on the blockchain. If those validators perform poorly or maliciously, the network can impose slashing penalties. But the good news is that reputable platforms like Bitpanda work with high-quality, reliable validators to minimize this risk, and slashing is relatively rare on major networks.

Another consideration is regulatory protection, as services related to staking are not currently regulated under the EU’s MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) framework. Thus, the usual investor safeguards might not apply. Unlike your cash in a bank, staked crypto isn’t insured or protected by deposit guarantee schemes.

How to Stake Crypto on Bitpanda Staking on Bitpanda is user-friendly and accessible to everyone. Here’s a step-by-step guide showing you how to start: Create a New Account : Create a new account on Bitpanda by clicking “sign-up” or simply log in to an existing Bitpanda account on the web or through the Bitpanda mobile app.

: Create a new account on Bitpanda by clicking “sign-up” or simply log in to an existing Bitpanda account on the web or through the Bitpanda mobile app. Choose a Coin to Stake : In your account, navigate to your portfolio and choose a coin in your portfolio that is eligible for staking. If you don’t have a supported coin yet, you can purchase it on Bitpanda’s exchange.

: In your account, navigate to your portfolio and choose a coin in your portfolio that is eligible for staking. If you don’t have a supported coin yet, you can purchase it on Bitpanda’s exchange. Click “Start Staking” : Once you’ve selected the asset and amount, simply click the Start Staking button. You’ll then be prompted to confirm the transaction.

: Once you’ve selected the asset and amount, simply click the Start Staking button. You’ll then be prompted to confirm the transaction. Earn Rewards: Your chosen crypto will begin earning rewards immediately, and you can expect your first weekly payout to arrive by the following Tuesday distribution cycle. You can monitor your staking rewards in real time via the app’s history. Visit Bitpanda

Conclusion

Staking on Bitpanda demonstrates how much crypto investing has evolved. From what used to be a niche activity to an easy, everyday process, aligning with the needs of modern investors who value both high returns and flexibility.

The platform enables anyone to earn up to 30% APY staking passive income from crypto assets with minimal effort and high transparency. You can start earning these rewards on a wide range of coins with weekly compounding payouts and zero lock-in commitments.

Looking ahead, services like Bitpanda Staking are paving the way for more people to benefit from crypto without deep technical knowledge.

