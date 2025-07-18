This content is provided by a sponsor

Whether you’re chasing quick trades or managing a long-term setup, timing is everything. And if you want to execute your trades with pinpoint precision, having the right technical analysis tools at your fingertips makes all the difference.

Until recently, fully-featured TradingView charting was mostly limited to desktop platforms, making access to charting and analytics slow, cumbersome, and out of reach of active traders. Bitunix is changing that.

As the first crypto exchange to fully integrate TradingView into its mobile app for both spot and futures trading, Bitunix puts a complete technical analysis toolkit right in your pocket.

The Story Behind Bitunix

Bitunix is a global crypto derivatives trading platform founded in November 2021 by a team with years of experience in both traditional finance and blockchain. The exchange was launched one year later, in October 2022, and has since grown rapidly, boasting over 2 million registered users with its cumulative daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion.

The exchange is built with a clear goal: to offer intelligent, secure, and cost-effective derivatives trading. Professional traders get advanced tools and leverage of up to 125x, while newcomers benefit from an easy-to-use interface and 24/7 customer support.

Moreover, users gain access to copy trading, which can be an excellent tool for generating passive income or picking up strategies from seasoned pros. Bitunix also offers direct crypto purchases with a card via third-party providers like MoonPay and Alchemy Pay. Anyone can start trading and explore the platform with a minimum investment of $10.

A key factor that makes Bitunix stand out is its proof of reserve. All users’ funds are backed 1:1 by the exchange’s verified reserves, ensuring your assets are recoverable even in the worst case scenario.

Why TradingView Integration Changes Mobile Trading

TradingView is the preferred charting platform for millions of traders because of its flexible tools and custom indicators. This is especially important for traders who need to execute their orders quickly and with great precision.

While high-leverage trading and meme coin trading have gained popularity this year, having the ability to react quickly is paramount. And that’s where Bitunix shines.

The Bitunix app includes full TradingView functionality, making it the first crypto trading platform to bring the entire TradingView experience to mobile. Traders can apply their favorite indicators, draw custom shapes to expose price action, and save templates directly from their phones.

Since watchlists and chart layouts sync across devices, Bitunix enables a seamless transition between mobile and desktop.

How Bitunix Stacks Up Against Other Platforms

Some major exchanges offer limited TradingView integration. But most of them rely on widget-based charts or require users to toggle between interfaces. Bitunix takes a step further by integrating the full TradingView engine directly into the app.

Feature Bitunix Binance Bybit OKX Full TradingView on mobile ✔ X X X Maximum leverage 125x 125x Up to 200x for specific contracts 125x Spot and derivatives on the same chart UI ✔ X X X

What’s Inside the Bitunix App

Bitunix gives mobile traders access to everything they need to analyze and execute trades. The full integration of TradingView tools means no compromises between speed and functionality.

Here’s what users can do from the app:

View real-time charts and set up custom indicators

Add drawing tools like trendlines, Fibonacci levels, and channels

Save chart templates and apply them to any trading pair

Toggle between chart and order entry views

Create and manage personalized watchlists

The app is also backed by Bitunix’s deep liquidity, meaning large trades can execute with minimal price impact.

Is Bitunix Building the Next Generation Crypto Exchange?

Bitunix is pushing forward with trader-first features that larger platforms have yet to offer. By bringing a full TradingView engine into its mobile app, this crypto exchange allows users to access powerful trading tools on the go.

Want to see how real mobile trading should work? Download the app, available for iOS and Android, and start trading with the tools pros use, right from your mobile device.

Visit Bitunix Exchange

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases