The BlackRock ETF has shed more than 1 million ETH since October 1, recording net outflows of 1,018,839 ETH worth approximately $1.75 billion. The selling continued on Monday, as BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) transferred another batch of coins to Coinbase Prime.

Between 11:52 and 12:02 UTC, four separate transfers moved 42,631 ETH from BlackRock’s deposit addresses to Coinbase Prime, the brokerage desk handling the fund’s trades. The transfers were worth approximately $73 million at Monday’s prices.

The outflows have taken a large bite out of the fund. Comparing Lookonchain’s data with BlackRock’s own filings confirms the match to the coin. ETHA now holds less Ethereum than it did at the end of June.

How much has the BlackRock ETF lost so far, and what might this mean for ETH?

BlackRock ETF Holdings Fell 28% in Seven Weeks

ETHA held 3,675,697 ETH on September 30, its quarterly report shows. On November 20, the iShares fund page listed 2,656,857 ETH.

That is a drop of 1,018,840 ETH, or 28%, which lines up with Lookonchain’s count almost exactly. Shares outstanding fell by a similar amount, from 162.4 million to 119.1 million, as investors cashed out.

The timing stings. In the third quarter, the BlackRock ETF bought 1.19 million ETH for $2.71 billion as money poured back in. Nearly all of that has now left. ETHA’s 2,656,857 ETH is below the 2,695,456 it held on June 30.

The fund’s net assets stood at $4.31 billion on November 20. Its net asset value per share has fallen 41% this year.

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On-Chain, 1.13 Million ETH Went to Coinbase Prime

We traced the Arkham-labelled addresses in Lookonchain’s screenshot on the Ethereum blockchain. Two BlackRock deposit addresses, 0xC8c5…5b95 and 0x01c2…59E5, sent every transfer to two Coinbase Prime hot wallets.

Since October 1, the two addresses made 84 transfers totalling 1,128,667 ETH. Priced at the hour each one moved, that is about $2.54 billion, or an average of $2,254 per ETH.

The pace picked up in November. The weeks starting November 2 and November 9 each saw more than 200,000 ETH leave, compared with 120,000 to 170,000 a week in October. The biggest single days were October 7, November 10 and November 20, at more than 70,000 ETH each.

The on-chain total is higher than the net drop in holdings because some new money still came in. It also includes Monday’s transfers, which are not yet in the fund’s November 20 figures.

These moves do not mean BlackRock is selling for itself. Coinbase acts as the trust’s agent, and ETHA pays out redemptions either in ETH or in cash raised by selling ETH. When investors leave the fund, the coins go out through Coinbase Prime.

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ETH Price Analysis: $1,715 Is Under Pressure

ETH trades at $1,724, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $2,131, and its 200-day EMA at $2,248. It fell to $1,538 on November 21, just above its June low of $1,506.

Resistance: $1,840, the July and August floor that now acts as a ceiling. Above that, $1,950, where ETH turned lower in July and August.

$1,840, the July and August floor that now acts as a ceiling. Above that, $1,950, where ETH turned lower in July and August. Support: $1,715, which held in July and on November 15. Below it sits the November 21 low at $1,538, then the June low at $1,506.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $1,840 $1,950, the July and August turning point Holding pattern Price stays between $1,715 and $1,840 A range around the summer floor Sell-off A daily close below $1,715 $1,538, the November 21 low

Monday’s 42,631 ETH shows the BlackRock ETF redemptions have not stopped. A pause in transfers to Coinbase Prime would be the first sign the selling is easing.

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