This content is provided by a sponsor

In today’s fast-paced cryptocurrency market, AI-driven automated trading is becoming essential for gaining a competitive edge. Recognizing this shift and customer demand, BloFin has launched ‘Trade Smarter with Bots’, its latest campaign designed to help users maximize efficiency and rewards with automated futures trading.

Through the BloFin trading bots, the platform promotes smarter trading opportunities. Instead of manually executing every move, users can let AI crypto trading bots handle repetitive trades – and earn USDT rewards for participating.

The campaign combines AI technology with trading, enabling both beginners and experienced traders to begin automated trading in a transparent and rewarding manner.

BloFin Lets Users Earn as They Trade

BloFin’s futures trading campaign runs from October 24 to November 24, 2025. During this time, any registered trader who launches and trades with a Futures Grid or Futures DCA bot becomes eligible for rewards. The total prize pool can reach 10,000 USDT, depending on total community participation.

To join, create a qualifying trading bot and let it run. The more your bot trades, the higher your potential reward will be. Additionally, the first 100 participants who launch their first trading bot receive an extra 10 USDT Futures Bonus.

It makes for an accessible way for anyone to experience automated crypto trading while earning tangible rewards along the way.

Breaking Down BloFin’s Reward Structure

BloFin’s reward system is transparent and community-driven. The more overall trading volume participants’ bots generate, the higher the shared prize pool becomes.

200 million USDT in total bot trading volume unlocks a 2,000 USDT pool.

300 million USDT unlocks 5,000 USDT.

500 million USDT unlocks the maximum 10,000 USDT pool.

Individual rewards are distributed proportionally based on each user’s contribution. For example, if your bot’s trading volume represents 5% of the total, you’ll receive 5% of the final pool.

All bonuses are credited as Futures Contract Bonuses within seven working days after the campaign ends and remain valid for 14 days.

Futures Grid and Futures DCA Bots Explained

At the heart of this campaign are BloFin’s two key trading bots – Futures Grid and Futures DCA. Both are built for simplicity, automation, and consistent performance in different market conditions.

The Futures Grid trading bot places automatic buy and sell orders within a preset price range, and then captures profits as prices move up or down. This strategy works well in volatile markets, aiming to buy low and sell high repeatedly, generating small but steady gains.

The Futures DCA Bot follows a dollar-cost averaging method. This means that instead of timing the market, you invest a fixed amount of money in a futures position at regular intervals (say, once a week). Over time, this averages the entry price and reduces risk from short-term volatility. It is an ideal and hassle-free approach to long-term accumulation and disciplined investing.

Why BloFin’s Bots Are Gaining Traders’ Trust

BloFin’s bots have gained traction because they provide round-the-clock automation, emotion-free execution, and an adaptability to changing markets.

These bots monitor the markets 24/7 and execute trades instantly based on data, something that manual traders cannot do consistently. The algorithmic nature also removes emotional bias, ensuring every trade follows logic rather than impulse. The discipline helps traders maintain consistent results even when markets are volatile.

The bots also adjust automatically to market movements. Whether prices swing wildly or stay flat, they react instantly, optimizing opportunities across all conditions. Combined with BloFin’s simple setup and clean interface, these tools make advanced strategies approachable, cementing BloFin’s reputation among the best crypto trading bots in 2025.

How to Begin Trading with BloFin Bots

Here’s a simple step-by-step breakdown of how to use the BloFin trading bots:

Register for the Event: Log in or create a BloFin account and then click ‘Register Now’ on the Trade Smarter with Bots campaign page. Go to the Trading Bots Section: On the app, open the Futures tab and choose Grid or DCA. Configure Your Bot: Select your preferred strategy. You can use a preset model or customize your own with risk parameters and trading intervals. Launch the Bot: Once ready, click ‘Create (Buy)’ to activate it. Your bot starts trading automatically.

BloFin Campaign Terms and Conditions

To keep the campaign fair and transparent, BloFin enforces a few simple rules. Only trades made on a user’s main account count toward the campaign’s trading volume. Furthermore, any fraudulent or duplicate participation attempts will result in disqualification.

All rewards will be distributed within seven working days after the event ends, with bonuses valid for 14 days. BloFin also reserves the right to modify or cancel the event if necessary, ensuring compliance and fairness for all users.

Automate, Trade, and Earn with BloFin

The BloFin trading bots campaign is part of the platform’s mission to make advanced trading accessible, automated, and rewarding. By giving users the power of AI-driven strategies, such as Futures Grid and DCA bots, BloFin enables traders to maximize opportunities with minimal effort.

The campaign runs until November 24, 2025, offering a simple way to earn rewards while embracing the future of crypto trading.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.