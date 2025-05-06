Dormant Bitcoin Wallets Shift $325M Ahead of Fed Decision

Key Notes

Two long-dormant Bitcoin addresses from the early “Satoshi era” have reactivated after more than a decade, transferring over $325 million in BTC just ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve rate announcement.

Spot On Chain, a blockchain analytics firm, announced on X that two dormant Bitcoin whales had reawakened. The first whale moved 2,343 BTC, worth over $222.2 million, after being inactive for around a decade. It’s believed this whale initially bought 2,187 BTC in July 2013 at just $85 per coin, spending roughly $185,850 in total.

More than 11 years later, a second long-inactive wallet also sprang to life, transferring 1,079 BTC valued at approximately $102.5 million. These coins were acquired in mid-2013 for an estimated $91,713 at a similar price per coin.

⚠️ $324.2M in #Bitcoin on the move after over 10 years of dormancy! In the past 3 hours, two Satoshi-era whales, who had been inactive since 2014, transferred 3,422 $BTC ($325M) to new wallets: 💎 Whale “1NWPS” woke up after 10.5 years, moving 2,343 $BTC (~$222.2M). 💎 Whale… pic.twitter.com/UKb78WJDXp — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) May 6, 2025

The Reason for the Movement

The exact reason behind these sudden BTC transfers remains unclear, but several possibilities have been suggested. It could be that long-term whales are preparing to liquidate their holdings, the coins may have changed ownership, or perhaps the original holders recently recovered access to their private keys and chose this moment to move the assets.

Another possibility is that the whales are positioning themselves in anticipation of potential market volatility, especially with the U.S. Federal Reserve set to announce its new interest rate on May 7.

It is widely expected that the Fed will maintain its current interest rate range of 4.25% to 4.50%, signaling a cautious approach amidst ongoing economic uncertainties and the possible ramifications of Trump’s trade tariffs.

Another factor could be that these whales are looking to lock in their profits. Reports indicate that the majority of BTC holders are currently in profit, while those who aren’t likely purchased their Bitcoin between $95,000 and $100,000.

On another note, Bitcoin’s market dominance is nearly at 64%, even though its price has struggled to stay above $95,000. Spot BTC ETFs have seen continued inflows for the third straight week.

While analysts are predicting a possible dip to $92,000, the rising dominance suggests that Bitcoin is outpacing altcoins, which are facing steeper losses. Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap has seen a slight drop, although daily trading volume is increasing.

