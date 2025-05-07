Key Notes

Positive US-China trade talks and the Federal Reserve’s $20 billion daily bond purchases are boosting Bitcoin and crypto market sentiment.

Analysts expect Jerome Powell’s FOMC commentary and potential rate cuts on May 7 to play a decisive role in Bitcoin’s trajectory.

Large wallets holding 10 to 10,000 BTC have accumulated 81,338 BTC over six weeks.

Ahead of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, and following positive developments in the US-China trade talks, Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B price has resumed upside, gaining another 2.33% and moving past $96,600 levels today. Now, BTC is eyeing a major breakout above $100K levels, eyeing fresh all-time highs ahead.

In its latest report, crypto exchange Bitfinex noted that BTC can hit fresh all-time highs only if the price sustains above the crucial support levels of $95,000. In the May 6 markets report, the exchange stated:

“The $95,000 level — currently under consolidation — is a critical pivot point, acting as the lower boundary of a three-month range that defined market structure between November 2024 and February 2025”.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price at a Make-or-Break Junction

The Bitfinex report also mentions that if BTC holds above the $95,000 mark, it would mark a “structural shift” back into the bullish territory, keeping the gates open for fresh all-time highs. But failure to do so could lead to a major downtrend.

Analysts noted that the coming days will be critical in determining whether Bitcoin embarks on a sustained breakout or retreats to retest lower support levels. Negotiations in the US-China trade war, and Jerome Powell’s positive commentary at the FOMC could set the tone for the next directional move for Bitcoin.

The US Federal Reserve has launched its largest three-year bond purchase program since 2021, injecting $20 billion daily, according to an update from Money Guru Digital on X. On the other hand, markets anticipate potential interest rate cuts at the upcoming FOMC meeting on May 7.

The Fed just made its biggest 3-year bond purchase since 2021, spending $20 billion in a single day. So instead of cutting rates, they’re quietly pumping liquidity. What should we expect from tomorrow’s FOMC? pic.twitter.com/i8GAR5UCuR — Money Guru Digital (@Moneygurudigi) May 6, 2025

BTC Whale Accumulation on the Rise

Bitcoin large wallets holding 10 to 10,000 BTC, closely tied to market health, have accumulated an additional 81,338 BTC over the past six weeks, increasing their holdings by 0.61% during a period of heightened volatility, reported blockchain analytics firm Santiment.

The institutional interest is also visible through the strong inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs with BlackRock’s IBIT absorbing a large number of flows. IBIT has witnessed consecutive inflows over the past 16 days, closer to $5 billion.

🐳 As May progresses, Bitcoin's key stakeholders are mostly moving in the right direction if you're rooting for $100K $BTC in the near future. Wallets with the highest correlation with crypto's overall market health (10-10K BTC wallets) have accumulated a combined 81,338 more… pic.twitter.com/4DKhOwROgx — Santiment (@santimentfeed) May 6, 2025

In contrast, smaller wallets with less than 0.1 BTC, often linked to lagging and inverse price correlations, shed 290 BTC, representing a 0.60% reduction in their holdings.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.