BNB crypto fell 8.7% in an hour on Thursday, October 29, from $744.90 to $680, as hackers drained about $6.36 billion from Binance, the exchange behind the token, in the largest crypto theft on record.

The bounce since has been the weakest among the big coins. BNB trades at $702, down 6.2% in 24 hours, with a $92.4 billion market cap and 48.7% below its $1,370 record from October 2025. In futures, traders who bet against it are now paying to keep those bets open.

So why is BNB taking the hack harder than Bitcoin, what happened to it after Binance’s last two security scares, and where are the levels that matter?

If a $6.3B security breach can't completely break $BNB, what will? The market is testing @BNBCHAIN resilience right now. Historically, moments of maximum fear can create the best opportunities. Maybe this time is no different. — Elja (@Eljaboom) October 30, 2026

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Why Is BNB Falling Harder Than Bitcoin?

Because it is the coin most tied to Binance itself, and futures traders are now betting on that link. From the 20:00 UTC price on Thursday, BNB is still down 5.6%, more than Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, XRP or Dogecoin.

The hack itself didn’t touch BNB Chain. TRM Labs’ breakdown lists ten blockchains the attacker drained Binance wallets on, from Ethereum to Polygon, and BNB Chain isn’t among them. What traders are pricing is the exchange: BNB is Binance’s token, so a hit to Binance reads as a hit to BNB.

“The Binance exploit has intensified market-wide selling, with BNB facing the greatest exposure,” Zeus Research analyst Dominick John said. Rick Maeda of Laevitas saw it the other way, calling the drop “quite modest for possibly the largest exchange theft ever.”

The futures market sides with the bears. On OKX:

Funding turned negative. The BNB perpetual’s funding rate flipped from +0.01% before the hack to −0.0266% at midnight and −0.0434% at 08:00 UTC, so shorts are now paying longs. Bitcoin’s funding stayed positive through the same hours.

The BNB perpetual’s funding rate flipped from +0.01% before the hack to −0.0266% at midnight and −0.0434% at 08:00 UTC, so shorts are now paying longs. Bitcoin’s funding stayed positive through the same hours. Open interest jumped 20%, from $54.8 million to $66 million, as new positions opened after the drop.

from $54.8 million to $66 million, as new positions opened after the drop. Most accounts are long, at 2.79 longs for every short, up from 2.66 before the hack.

Put together, that reads as many small accounts buying the dip and fewer, larger traders shorting it. If BNB bounces, those shorts are fuel for a squeeze. If it breaks lower, the crowded longs are.

What Did BNB Crypto Do After Binance’s Last Security Scares?

It fell further at first, then recovered within a month both times. Binance has been here twice before:

May 7, 2019: hackers stole 7,000 BTC from a Binance hot wallet. BNB slid 17.5% from its pre-hack close to a low of $18.30 three days later. A month on, it was 39.2% higher.

hackers stole 7,000 BTC from a Binance hot wallet. BNB slid 17.5% from its pre-hack close to a low of $18.30 three days later. A month on, it was 39.2% higher. October 6, 2022: an attacker minted 2 million BNB through a bug in the BNB Chain bridge, worth about $570 million. BNB bottomed at $256.80 a week later, 12.7% below its pre-hack close, and was up 20.5% after 30 days.

This time BNB is 8.7% under its pre-hack price at its worst so far. If it follows either path, there could be another leg down before any recovery.

The comparison traders keep reaching for is FTT, the FTX token that lost almost all its value when the exchange collapsed in November 2022. The difference is the balance sheet. FTX had spent customer money and couldn’t pay it back. Binance says it will cover all losses from this hack, and Tether, Circle and others froze about $2.7 billion of the stolen funds within hours.

Traders haven’t fully relaxed, though. Binance hasn’t said how it will fund the payout, and withdrawals stay shut until the reopening it expects within 48 hours of its Friday morning update.

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BNB Crypto Price Analysis: Can BNB Hold Its 200-Day EMA?

It is holding by a thin margin. BNB closed Thursday at $698.46, just above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $692.46, after the hack-hour wick to $680 dipped below it. The 50-day EMA at $733.06 is now overhead.

The four-month chart puts BNB back where it was in late August. It traded between $674.60 and $726 for two weeks before breaking out in early September and running to $809.99 on October 5. Thursday’s drop erased that whole move.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $733.06, the 50-day EMA $745.74, the pre-hack level Holding pattern Holding between $674.60 and $722.08 Range trade around the 200-day EMA until withdrawals reopen Sell-off A daily close below $674.60 $600, the mid-August base

For BNB crypto, the next 48 hours carry more weight than any chart line. A smooth reopening of Binance withdrawals would leave the shorts on the wrong side of a crowded trade. A delay, or any sign Binance is selling BNB to pay for the hack, would put $674.60 in play.

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