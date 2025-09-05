BNB Price Prediction: Nasdaq Giant Buys BNB, Aims for 1% of BNB Supply – Can BNB Overtake Ethereum?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Nasdaq-listed CEA Industries Inc. has revealed the purchase of an additional 38,888 BNB tokens, worth approximately $33 million.

The transaction brings the company’s total holdings to 388,888 BNB, valued at $330 million, making the firm the largest corporate holder of Binance’s native asset.

Bold and Clear BNB Strategy

BNC’s strategy is to accumulate 1% of BNB’s circulating supply by the end of 2025.

Unlike other firms that spread their exposure across multiple digital assets, BNC has chosen a single-asset treasury strategy, betting exclusively on BNB.

🚨BREAKING: CEA INDUSTRIES EXPANDS ITS BNB TREASURY AGAIN The company ( $BNC ) is aggressively pushing toward its goal of holding 1% of $BNB ’s total supply by end of 2025. – They have purchased another 38,888 BNB ($33M), bringing total holdings to 388,888 BNB ($330M) – This… https://t.co/cQgog2Ieoe pic.twitter.com/HSQ9UUexOr — Kapoor Kshitiz (@kshitizkapoor_) September 2, 2025

The company argues that this focus enhances alignment with the Binance Chain ecosystem, maximizes exposure to network effects, and opens access to lucrative on-chain yield opportunities.

BNB Price Analysis: Can BNB Overtake ETH?

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,394 with a market cap of around $530 billion, while BNB holds steady at $849, giving it a valuation of approximately $118 billion.

For BNB to overtake Ethereum in market cap, it would need to surge above $3,800, assuming ETH’s market cap remains static. This represents a 350%+ price increase from current levels.

That might sound ambitious – but as the chart shows, BNB is approaching the upper resistance of a long-term ascending channel, and a breakout could trigger a multi-phase rally.

If momentum picks up and Binance executes on its treasury growth strategy, BNB could rally to $1,500, then push higher toward $2,500, bringing it closer to Ethereum’s territory.

This would not only require continued token burns and ecosystem expansion, but also a growing shift in investor sentiment away from smart contract platforms toward exchange-backed DeFi infrastructure.

While overtaking ETH would still require a monumental shift in market dynamics, BNB’s structural strength and supply compression mechanics mean that such a scenario can no longer be dismissed as pure fantasy.

BNB Tries to Flip ETH – $HYPER Builds the First Real Bitcoin L2 and Rockets Past $14M in Presale

As BNB tries to challenge Ethereum’s position, another project is catching fire – Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER).

Already raising $14 million in its presale, $HYPER is building what could be the first true Layer-2 ecosystem for Bitcoin – making it possible to launch meme coins, DeFi tokens, and NFTs directly on the Bitcoin network, without needing Ethereum or Solana.

That means faster speeds, near-zero fees, and the chance for Bitcoin to finally support the kind of apps and tokens that made other chains explode in value.

Whether you’re here for the memes, the tech, or the upside, Bitcoin Hyper is shaping up to be a major play this cycle.

At the heart of this network is the $HYPER token, which powers transactions, staking, governance, and access to decentralized apps.

Early adopters benefit from an attractive 78% APY on staking as well!

To buy $HYPER at the current price of $0.012865, simply visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

Once done, you can swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete your purchase.

