Bonk Price Prediction: BONK Blasts 81% in Two Weeks – Is a New All-Time High Now Inevitable?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Over the past two weeks, BONK has surged nearly 81%, driven not just by market speculation but also by major ecosystem developments, including a rise in the revenue of the LetsBonk, which has now overtaken long-time Solana meme coin generator Pump.fun.

Surpassing Pump.fun – Here’s the Latest

According to the latest data from DefiLlama, LetsBonk pulled in a staggering $1.23 million in 24-hour revenue, nearly doubling Pump.fun’s $520K.

The protocol brands itself as a “self-serving launchpad for memecoins,” attempting to reform what it calls “predatory practices” that plague the space.

The community-centric momentum has undoubtedly spilled over to the BONK token, which now commands a market cap of nearly $1.84 billion, ranking #44 on CoinGecko, with $1.01 billion in daily trading volume, shows CoinMarketCap data.

BONK Price Analysis: Bullish Breakout from Descending Wedge

BONK has executed a decisive breakout from a descending wedge pattern, a classic bullish reversal setup. Meanwhile, the RSI is hovering just below overbought territory as the MACD line pushes above the signal line — the bulls are gaining strength.

The projected target from the wedge’s height points towards the $0.00003200–$0.00003500 range. The price currently sits at $0.0000229 and a daily close above this range could open doors for a sharp move toward $0.00003000.

BONK is about 60% off from its all-time high of $0.00005916 but given the bullish trend in the market, a new ATH could be possible.

BONK Gears Up for Rally, $BEST Presale Massively Popular

With the Solana meme coin space heating up, Best Wallet ($BEST), a crypto platform aiming to dominate the crypto wallet market, has raised a whopping $13.75 million in its ongoing presale. The wallet is powered by the $BEST token.

Best Wallet is a secure, non-custodial, multi-wallet and multi-chain platform designed for both novice and experienced investors, bringing institutional-grade security while simplifying the user experience.

It allows users to buy, hold, swap, and sell thousands of cryptocurrencies across over 50 major blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT. It is a fully non-custodial solution requiring no KYC, empowering users with complete control over their assets.

The broader $BEST ecosystem consists of three core products — Best Wallet, Best DEX, and Best Card. Together, they provide a seamless and fully integrated Web3 experience.

The $BEST token is at the heart of this ecosystem and can be purchased via the official Best Wallet website and staked for estimated rewards at 100% per annum.

The current price of $BEST is $0.025295, with 10 hours until the next price increase.

Simply click on either “Buy with Card” or “Buy with Crypto” on the website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

Once done, simply swap crypto or use a card to complete your $BEST token purchase.

