Bonk Price Prediction: Pump.fun Competitor LetsBONK Launches 1% Buyback Plan – Can BONK Overtake Dogecoin

This content is provided by a sponsor

LetsBONK, the rising launchpad rival to Solana’s Pump.fun, has introduced a powerful new incentive: a weekly BONK token buyback using 1% of its revenue.

With platform fees already hitting millions of dollars, this could drive consistent buy pressure and help fuel BONK’s next big move.

Will start the first buybacks of top ecosystem pairs around Sunday. Hackathon winners are still being announced this week (the week isn’t over yet). We’ve picked the 10 winners of the viral meme contest our staff are reaching out to the winning CTO leads via DMs, so please… — Tom (@SolportTom) July 24, 2025

Impact on BONK

Token buybacks in crypto, similar to those in traditional finance, reduce the total number of tokens in circulation.

With fewer BONK tokens available, each one becomes more valuable, especially if demand stays strong or increases.

Weekly buybacks also help absorb selling pressure, smoothing out volatility in the often chaotic meme coin market.

BONK, once dismissed as just another meme, is now being reshaped into a project with real fundamentals and long-term potential.

BONK Price Prediction: Bullish Retest Could Trigger 85% Rally to Key Resistance

BONK is down 3.33% on the day, but the current chart structure hints at a potential breakout forming after a healthy pullback.

Following a strong move earlier this month, BONK is now retesting its previous breakout zone – a support area that, if it holds, could act as the launchpad for the next major rally.

A bounce from this level could send BONK toward the next key resistance, which sits roughly 85% above current prices.

The RSI has cooled off to around 54, resetting from overbought territory and creating fresh upside potential.

Meanwhile, the MACD histogram is flattening, a sign that bearish momentum is fading and a bullish reversal may be near.

If buyers step in soon, BONK could be gearing up for a breakout that challenges previous highs and pushes toward its highest levels since December.

BONK Gains Momentum while Token6900 Explodes in Presale Frenzy

With BONK transitioning to utility-based value, As BONK pivots toward utility and fundamentals, Token6900 ($T6900) is capturing attention by going in the opposite direction and thriving.

It has already raised $1.118 million in its ongoing presale, with just 18 hours left before the next price increase.

Token6900 isn’t trying to be the next Ethereum killer or claiming to “redefine” anything.

In fact, it’s not pretending at all.

This is meme finance in its rawest form. A chaotic, post-ironic experiment powered by internet culture, where hype, humor, and pure vibes lead the charge.

And right now, the market is taking notice.

Launched with a fixed supply of 930,993,091 tokens, exactly one more than SPX6900, $T6900 is a conscious parody of everything the crypto world tries (and fails) to take seriously.

It’s a ticker born from collective delusion, riding the momentum of “number go up for no reason” culture and weaponizing it with full self-awareness.

No roadmap. No utility.

Just a relentless meme machine with the current price at $0.0067. For those who stake early, there’s a 55% APY reward in the Brain Rot Vault, a staking mechanism as ironic as it is lucrative.

To participate in the presale, simply visit the official Token6900 website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can use crypto or a credit/debit card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

