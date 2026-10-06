Brazil Election Polymarket Odds: Can Lula Close the Gap?

Brazil election Polymarket odds now favor Flávio Bolsonaro for the presidency. Traders price him at 84.8% against 16% for incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro won the first round on October 4 with 47.1% of the vote, ahead of Lula at 45.1%.

The two meet in a runoff on October 25, and Polymarket has drawn more than $174 million in volume. These prices are market-implied probabilities, not polls or official forecasts. The vote count is an official result, so the two figures measure different things.

🇧🇷 BRAZIL • RESULTS

2026 Brazilian Presidential Election 🧮 99.8 % counted 🅿️ F. Bolsonaro (PL): 47.1 ➡️

⭐️ Lula (PT): 45.1 ➡️

⤴️ Cury (Avante): 2.9

🐅 Santos (MISSĀO): 2.2

5️⃣ Caiado (PSD): 2.2

📙 Zema (NOVO): 0.3

… Numbers in %

———#Brasil #Brazil #Eleições #Eleições2026 pic.twitter.com/4PfSHD1bcS — Elections Stats (@ElectionsStats) October 5, 2026

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth is On Polymarket

How Did Bolsonaro Finish Ahead of Lula in Round One?

With nearly all votes counted, Bolsonaro received 47.1%, or about 56.1 million votes. Lula took 45.1%, or about 53.8 million. Lula’s share fell 3.3 points from 2022, while turnout reached 78.6%.

The rest of the field split about 7.6% of the vote. Cury took 2.9%, Santos 2.2%, Caiado 2.2%, and Zema 0.3%. Caiado, Santos, and Zema are right-leaning candidates, so their roughly 4.7% combined could move toward Bolsonaro in the runoff. That is an assumption, not a verified shift.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at his inauguration in 2003.

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What Do Brazil Election Polymarket Odds Really Show? Does the Election Change Brazil’s Crypto Policy?

Not yet. Drex, the central-bank-led digital currency and tokenization project, is the key institutional reference point for crypto in Brazil. Lula’s administration has left that framework in place.

Polymarket’s displayed rationale points to Bolsonaro’s first-round lead and the prospect that votes for other right-leaning candidates could consolidate behind him.

The 84.8% price shows where traders are willing to put money, not how voters will behave. It also carries trading behavior, liquidity, and risk appetite. Prices can change quickly with new polls, endorsements, or turnout news before October 25.

Election reporting does not establish a detailed Bolsonaro position on Drex, Bitcoin, stablecoins, mining, crypto taxation, or wider regulation. A confirmed policy divide between the candidates would overstate the evidence. The lack of a stated position also does not show an anti-CBDC or pro-Bitcoin agenda.

For crypto businesses, the open questions concern what the next government does with an inherited project. Those include its pace, governance, privacy safeguards, and tokenization scope. The prediction-market lead does not answer any of them.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.