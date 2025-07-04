BTC Bull Hits $8M Presale Milestone With 3 Days Until Launch

It’s the Fourth of July, and BTC Bull Token (BTCBULL) is already lighting up the sky and blasting past $8 million in funding as the final countdown to its Monday launch hits in just 72 hours.

There’s no more time to stall or second-guess. When BTCBULL goes live on exchanges next week, it could set up a true “moonshot Monday” on its first day of trading.

To help stabilize price action, the project burned 7.5 billion unsold BTCBULL tokens on Thursday, removing roughly 35% of the total supply from circulation, worth around $19.3 million at today’s presale price of $0.002585.

And with Bitcoin holding comfortably just a hair away from its all-time high, BTCBULL’s next burn milestone – linked to BTC crossing $125,000 – is getting closer by the day.

But the window to get in before this scarcity game fully plays out is closing fast. There are just 72 hours remaining to secure BTCBULL at its lowest price before it hits the open market.

How BTCBULL’s Limited Supply Increases the Price

After burning 35% of its total supply, BTC Bull Token is down to just 13.65 billion tokens in circulation – a massive cut that completely recalibrates its upside potential to a much higher target.

Compared to meme tokens with zero utility that still managed to hit market caps of $300 million to $1 billion, BTCBULL, at its current price, looks like a screaming bargain.

For example, reaching a $300 million valuation would only rank BTCBULL around 18th among meme coins at today’s market price, which is well below many projects that don’t offer anything close to its Bitcoin-linked rewards. That alone could push the token price to roughly $0.02, an 8.5x jump from its presale rate.

But fresh capital flow to its presale is unceasing. So what happens if BTCBULL really takes off and hits a $1 billion market cap? That would lift the token to around $0.07, a hard-to-ignore 28x move.

It’s no wonder trusted crypto educator 99Bitcoins, with over 723,000 subscribers, called out BTCBULL as having a strong 10x potential right out of the gate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9QMlWByA9w

And while a billion-dollar valuation sounds lofty, the reality is even more exciting: if Bitcoin itself keeps charging higher, BTCBULL’s milestone-triggered rewards and burns could help push this token possibly higher, and it all hinges on how high BTC goes.

Can Bitcoin’s Price Surge Affect BTCBULL’s Utility?

Of course, the key catalyst for a higher BTCBULL price is when Bitcoin reaches $125,000, triggering BTC Bull Token’s first on-chain burn milestone.

Once BTC reaches this level, BTC Bull Token will burn even more supply. And if the initial 35% reduction was already powerful enough to reshape its tokenomics, imagine the upside as these burns repeat at $175,000, $225,000, and every $50,000 BTC move afterward.

However, the truth is burns alone don’t automatically mean value. Take Bitcoin itself: coins lost forever – from Satoshi Nakamoto’s dormant stash to James Howells’ famous 8,000 BTC buried in a landfill – create true scarcity.

Combine that with Bitcoin’s decentralized security and hard-coded halvings every four years, and you get an unstoppable monetary force.

BTC Bull Token can’t replicate that kind of digital gold status on burns alone, and it doesn’t try to. Its power lies in its direct link to Bitcoin’s price. Milestones are pre-programmed, so BTCBULL holders receive actual Bitcoin payouts whenever BTC hits new thresholds.

At $150,000 Bitcoin, BTCBULL triggers its first airdrop, distributing BTC rewards based on how many tokens you hold. Then it repeats every $50,000 increase – $200,000, $250,000, $300,000, and beyond – stacking passive Bitcoin income for holders on autopilot.

And the best part? All you have to do is hold BTCBULL in Best Wallet, its integrated Web3 wallet partner. There’s virtually no simpler or more passive way to earn Bitcoin in 2025 than what BTC Bull Token is building.

BTC Bull Launches in 72 Hours Only

Now, if you were one of those who thought BTC was expensive at $1, $1,000, $10,000 – or even now at over $100,000 – it should be clear by now that there’s no ceiling on the top crypto.

But the best way to ride that upside is with something that multiplies your rewards – combining Bitcoin’s passive income with the capital appreciation of two assets: BTC itself and BTCBULL.

Like any good opportunity, though, the entry window won’t stay open forever. Those who hesitate could end up regretting it.

That’s why, in these final 72 hours of the presale, there’s only one thing you should do: head to the BTC Bull Token website and connect your wallet to buy using ETH, BNB, USDT, or a bank card.

BTCBULL also offers a staking protocol currently yielding a 51% dynamic APY, adjusting based on pool participation.

Again, BTC Bull Token recommends Best Wallet as its technical partner for powering Bitcoin reward payouts. To qualify for BTC airdrops, simply import your wallet into Best Wallet.

If you haven’t used Best Wallet yet, it’s available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

For milestone updates and community news, follow BTC Bull Token on X and Telegram.

Visit BTC Bull Token.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.