BTC Bull Token Enters Final Presale Phase as Bitcoin Eyes $150K Breakout

This content is provided by a sponsor

The announcement of BTC Bull Token’s ($BTCBULL) final presale phase couldn’t have come at a better time. Bitcoin (BTC) is holding firm above six figures, and eyes are now on a bigger breakout.

Once $BTCBULL goes live, holders will begin receiving real Bitcoin airdrops as key price milestones are hit. It’s the first meme coin to tie direct utility to Bitcoin’s rise: a model that merges hype with hard value.

With just 24 days until launch and nearly $7 million already raised, the token is on track to list on major exchanges, which could accelerate visibility and demand as more investors become aware of its built-in rewards.

Once live, the first airdrop activates at $150,000 BTC. For current holders, it’s just a waiting game until the big payout.

And for those still on the sidelines, this final presale price of $0.00255 may be the lowest entry point the market ever sees for a Bitcoin-backed meme coin. So, time is of the essence.

Open Interest on Options Signals $200K Bitcoin

Bitcoin is currently hovering at $103,700 at the time of writing. More recently, it has set a new all-time high of $111,814, breaking its January peak. Traders are now gunning for even higher price targets before year-end.

Many are betting on Bitcoin reaching $150,000, as shown by the surge in open interest for call options. Over 1,500 contracts are now active on Deribit for that price level, meaning investors are positioning to buy BTC at a lower strike and potentially sell at market value once those options expire.

Even more ambitious bets are being placed as well. Over 1,000 open interest contracts are tied to Bitcoin hitting $200,000 by December 2025. Some investors are even speculating on $400,000 targets – a massive jump from current levels.

These bullish wagers aren’t just hope. Fundamentals are strong: U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in over $5.24 billion in inflows last month, underscoring growing institutional demand.

And the macro backdrop has only added fuel to the fire. Bitcoin is increasingly seen as a hedge in an uncertain economy, whether against stagflation or as a beneficiary of disinflation.

On June 6, the upcoming U.S. jobs report could further shape the narrative. Economists expect just 130,000 jobs added in May, down from 177,000 in April. A softer print could reinforce the disinflation outlook and raise the odds of a Fed rate cut – a setup that has historically been bullish for Bitcoin.

All signs point to higher prices in the months ahead. And if Bitcoin crosses $150,000, BTC Bull Token’s airdrop utility will kick in, rewarding holders with real BTC at just the right time.

BTC Bull Token Utility Recap

The $BTCBULL token may be a meme coin, but it’s one with serious utility. Every time Bitcoin reaches a new price milestone, BTC Bull Token holders receive real Bitcoin rewards.

It all starts at $150,000. Once BTC reaches that mark, $BTCBULL holders will receive airdropped actual Bitcoin, weighted by the number of tokens they hold. And it doesn’t end there. More airdrops are lined up for $200,000 and every $50,000 increment after that.

It’s like passive income, minus the mining headaches. For instance, back in March, a solo Bitcoin miner using a low-cost rig made headlines for scoring a full 3.125 BTC block reward – an extremely rare win most lone miners will never see. BTC Bull Token offers a simpler path: no rigs, no luck, just holding.

And for those watching closely, another utility unlocks even before the $150,000 mark. When Bitcoin hits $125,000, $BTCBULL will trigger a supply burn, permanently removing tokens from circulation to increase scarcity. This mirrors Bitcoin’s halving cycles and is designed to boost long-term value.

At $125K BTC, BTCBULL will trigger its first token burn. 🔥 Less supply. Same hype. The charge is on! 🐂 pic.twitter.com/O218IzuwsE — BTCBULL_TOKEN (@BTCBULL_TOKEN) May 27, 2025

Just like the Bitcoin airdrops, the burn mechanism repeats at every $50,000 milestone, reinforcing utility while keeping the token deflationary by design.

BTC Bull Token Supported by Best Wallet that Flagged $MIND Before 189% Rally

Now, some investors may wonder how BTC Bull Token’s airdrop system can even work. The answer lies in its integration with Best Wallet ($BEST) – the leading multichain, non-custodial Web3 wallet and official partner of $BTCBULL.

To unlock BTC Bull Token’s full utility, users need to hold their tokens inside Best Wallet. The wallet handles the technical backend, ensuring that ERC-20 $BTCBULL holders automatically receive their Bitcoin rewards once milestones are hit, straight to their BTC address in-app.

Best Wallet is already trusted by over 250,000 active users monthly. Praised for its sleek interface and top-tier security, it also boasts fast and low-cost multichain transactions, making it one of the most capable wallets in Web3 today.

But what has traders hooked is its built-in project discovery tool, Upcoming Tokens – a curated feature that flags high-potential launches before they hit exchanges. One of its biggest calls so far? MIND of Pepe ($MIND), which surged 167% just after its listing this week.

And yes, BTC Bull Token is already listed on Upcoming Tokens. That trust signal alone has many investors watching closely, especially with the token listing just 24 days away.

This is high-beta meme coin territory – with real passive income, Bitcoin utility, and now the backing of a tool that’s already spotted major winners.

BTC Bull Token’s Bitcoin Reward System: Final Call

No more second-guessing. Suppose you haven’t paid attention to BTC Bull Token until now. In that case, this is your final chance to decide – do you want passive Bitcoin income and potential capital gains from two assets, or do you want to sit on the sidelines watching the charts spike while your only option is to buy at the top?

To get in, head to the BTC Bull Token website and purchase $BTCBULL using ETH, USDT, or even a bank card.

Again, Best Wallet is necessary to unlock BTC Bull Token’s utility. The mobile app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Stay tapped in with the BTC Bull Token community on X and Telegram for real-time presale updates, milestone alerts, and reward drops.

Visit BTC Bull Token

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

