BTC Eyes ATH as Bitcoin Hyper Adds $300K and ICO Tops $24.3M

Even as Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to as low as $104,000 on Friday, the same can’t be said for its fastest Layer-2 project, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which raised another $300,000 over the weekend to bring its total presale funding to $24.3 million.

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve is set to hold discussions on “payment systems”, a topic that includes cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Many in the market view it as a potential bullish spark that could help lift BTC from its current $111,000 range and perhaps push it toward a new all-time high.

Yet, no development may prove more transformative for Bitcoin’s long-term demand than one that extends its store-of-value appeal into utility – the exact goal of Bitcoin Hyper’s existence.

The project introduces Bitcoin’s first high-performance Layer-2 network built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), enabling BTC to power thousands of on-chain transactions per second across DeFi, gaming, real-world applications and more.

When it goes live, BTC won’t just store value but will move with it, gaining a new role across dApps that operate at Solana-level speed.

The current presale round is closing fast, with just 26 hours left to secure HYPER at $0.013145 per token before prices rise in the next phase.

Fed’s Dialogue with Crypto Executives Strengthens Bitcoin’s Bullish Momentum

The Fed’s Payments Innovation Conference on October 21, streamed live on the Fed’s official YouTube channel, is drawing attention as one of the first central bank events to openly feature cryptocurrency discussions.

The agenda includes a session titled “Creating a Bridge Between Traditional Finance and the Digital Asset Ecosystem”, joined by Chainlink’s Sergey Nazarov, Fireblocks’ Michael Shaulov, and Jackie Reses of Lead Bank. Other panels will explore stablecoins, AI in payments, and tokenized products, featuring executives from Circle, Coinbase, BlackRock, and Ark Invest.

💥BREAKING: 🇺🇸 FED ANNOUNCED TO HOST CONFERENCE FOCUSED ON BITCOIN AND CRYPTO PAYMENTS TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/vhBVz6G97K — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) October 20, 2025

For many observers, the U.S. central bank’s direct engagement with crypto leaders marks a turning point and could help reignite Bitcoin’s price, which has remained subdued since the October 10 flash crash.

Historically, October has been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, and traders are watching closely for signs of recovery. Polymarket bettors see limited downside, with most expecting BTC to hold above $102,000, and some betting it could close above $110,000 by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee and BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes maintain that $250,000 remains achievable within the next two months – as both believe that the right catalysts are already in place. But none could be bigger than what Bitcoin Hyper brings in new demand and utility to the world’s top crypto.

Building the Next-Gen Bitcoin Ecosystem: More Utility, Same Security

Bitcoin Hyper is building a system that makes BTC usable across DeFi, gaming, meme coins, real-world assets (RWAs), and beyond.

The project’s goal is to enable Bitcoin to function as a transactable asset across applications, rather than remain limited to a store-of-value role. To achieve that, Bitcoin Hyper is creating a developer ecosystem compatible with Solana’s existing toolkit, meaning developers can use familiar Rust-based SDKs, Anchor framework, and Solana APIs to build high-speed applications that inherit Solana’s efficiency while tapping into Bitcoin’s liquidity.

In practice, Bitcoin can now move seamlessly across these applications at Solana-level speed and at a fraction of traditional transaction costs. But while it gains speed, it doesn’t lose security as every moving BTC is backed by real Bitcoin locked within Bitcoin Hyper’s canonical bridge. The transferable asset within the ecosystem is a wrapped version of BTC, which can be burned at any time to release the original BTC back to the base chain.

In doing so, Bitcoin Hyper establishes a Layer-2 framework that combines Solana-level transaction speed with Bitcoin’s base-layer security, potentially redefining how BTC operates within the digital economy.

How HYPER Powers the Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 Ecosystem

While BTC serves as the medium of exchange within the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem, HYPER is the asset investors have been accumulating in over $300,000 worth of purchases in the past two days.

HYPER complements BTC by powering the network. It covers gas fees, functions as the staking and governance token, and anchors user participation across the ecosystem.

Beyond its utility, many investors see HYPER as a form of indirect exposure to Bitcoin. At its early-stage valuation and low token price, it offers a way to participate in the infrastructure that could drive new demand for BTC itself – much like early Bitcoin exposure once offered asymmetric upside.

HYPER also reflects the hybrid architecture of the network it powers. Operating within the SVM while remaining anchored to BTC through the canonical bridge, it combines high-speed functionality with Bitcoin-grade security.

As adoption grows and Bitcoin Hyper lists on exchanges, investors anticipate increasing visibility and demand, not only for BTC within the ecosystem but for HYPER, the fuel that keeps it running.

Just Over a Day Left to Participate in Bitcoin Hyper’s Ongoing Round

The opportunity to secure HYPER at $0.013145 is closing in 26 hours.

To take advantage of the current round while the price remains lower, visit the Bitcoin Hyper website and purchase HYPER using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or a credit card.

Remember, HYPER functions as the staking currency, with even newly purchased tokens eligible for staking at a 49% dynamic APY.

Bitcoin Hyper recommends Best Wallet, one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets on the market. HYPER is already listed under its Upcoming Tokens section, making it simple to buy, track, and claim once live.

Stay connected with the Bitcoin Hyper community on Telegram and X for the latest updates.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper website for full details

