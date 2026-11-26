In BTC news today, Bitcoin holds above $60,000 amid heavy selling pressure and a fragile rebound. Bitcoin is trading around $60,400–$60,800 on November 26, 2026, after reclaiming the psychologically important $60,000 level.

The recovery follows a sharp decline earlier in the month that pushed prices toward the mid-$50,000s, marking one of the year’s more painful corrections. Over the past 30 days, Bitcoin is down roughly 25%, reflecting broader risk-off sentiment and persistent institutional selling.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

How Does Bitcoin Price Action Look After Reclaiming $60K, Will It Hold?

After testing lows near $55,000–$57,000, buyers stepped in, triggering a short squeeze that helped propel the rebound. The market is currently consolidating in a relatively tight range just above $60,000.

Resistance is clustered near recent intraday highs around $61,000–$61,500. Support is being watched in the high $50,000s. Sentiment remains deeply cautious, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stuck in Extreme Fear territory, at around 13/100.

Even with the reclaim of $60K, BTC remains extremely volatile, and until it closes the week above $60,000, there is still a good chance we’ll revisit the $ 50,000s.

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BTC News: Did ETF Flows Snap Their Red Streak as Bitcoin Reclaimed $60K?

(SOURCE: CoinGlass)

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have been a major source of downside pressure. November has delivered record or near-record monthly outflows, with cumulative withdrawals exceeding $5.3–$5.4Bn according to multiple trackers.

Unfortunately, yesterday’s ETF flows showed about $453M in net outflows on November 25 and $231M on November 24, meaning the $60K reclaim wasn’t enough to snap the ongoing outflow streak. BlackRock’s IBIT has accounted for the largest share of these redemptions.

The streak of consecutive outflow days underscores ongoing profit-taking and risk reduction by institutional investors, even as the funds still hold substantial Bitcoin overall. On the derivatives side, liquidations have been elevated.

The decline into the mid-$50,000s forced significant long liquidations, while the subsequent rebound above $60,000 squeezed leveraged shorts, closing out tens of millions of dollars in short positions in short windows.

Overall 24-hour liquidation volumes across major exchanges have frequently exceeded $100–$300M in recent sessions, highlighting the market’s still-elevated leverage. Funding rates have remained relatively muted, suggesting traders remain cautious about adding aggressive long exposure.

What’s on the Horizon for Bitcoin?

U.S. STRATEGIC BITCOIN RESERVE BILL MOVES ONE STEP CLOSER TO BECOMING LAW The American Reserve Modernization Act (H.R. 8957) has cleared the House Financial Services Committee and is now eligible for a full House vote. The legislation would codify President Trump’s Strategic… pic.twitter.com/Z4UFc5ghrt — Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) November 26, 2026

In other BTC news, several near-term factors could influence price direction, primarily centered around macro data. Upcoming releases like PCE, GDP revisions, PMI surveys, and consumer confidence will shape expectations around Federal Reserve policy, with markets watching for shifts in December rate-adjustment probabilities.

Stronger inflation readings could reinforce a tighter monetary stance and weigh on risk assets, while softer data may offer relief. With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, thinner liquidity might amplify Bitcoin’s price moves.

Long-term narratives are emerging around policy advances like the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill, now eligible for a full House vote, but they haven’t translated into sustained buying pressure amid record ETF outflows and market uncertainty.

Bitcoin is attempting to stabilize after a correction, with traders eyeing whether the $60,000 level can hold as support amid ongoing economic data releases and a return to fuller market liquidity after the holidays.

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