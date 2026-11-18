Gold (XAU) fell 2.5% to about $3,770 an ounce on Wednesday, November 18, as traders bet on a Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Silver dropped 3.3% to $45.70. Both metals are at their lowest since September 2025. The BTC price held near $64,600, but it has fallen even harder than the metals since the hike bets took off.

Gold prices sink beneath $3,800, hitting a 14-month low as the hawkish Fed outlook and firm dollar weigh on bullion – FX — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) November 18, 2026

We compared the moves since November 5, the day before a strong October jobs report changed the rate outlook. Bitcoin is down 15%, silver 12.5% and gold 8.4%. Over the same days, the U.S. dollar index rose 2.2%, and the 10-year Treasury yield climbed from 4.84% to 5.10%.

Higher rates hit everything that pays no interest, and gold, silver and bitcoin all fall into that group. So the next big test is the Fed’s December 8-9 meeting.

Gold and Silver Prices at 14-Month Lows

Gold peaked near $5,320 an ounce on COMEX futures in late January. It has since lost 29%, and silver has lost 60% from its January high of $115. On Monday, gold for immediate delivery touched $3,832, and Wednesday’s drop pushed it lower still.

The reason is the Fed. Markets now treat another hike as almost certain:

November 5: traders gave a December hike a 67% chance.

traders gave a December hike a 67% chance. November 6: the October jobs report showed 165,000 new jobs, about 2.5 times what economists expected.

the October jobs report showed 165,000 new jobs, about 2.5 times what economists expected. November 10: consumer prices rose faster than expected, and Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed ought to hike in December.

consumer prices rose faster than expected, and Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed ought to hike in December. November 18: the CME FedWatch tool shows a 95.4% chance of a quarter-point hike and 4.6% for a half-point.

A quarter-point hike would lift the Fed’s target range to 4.00%-4.25%. It would be the second this year, after September’s. Waller has gone further, saying a half-point move, or “a 50-basis-point hike in the policy rate should be considered.”

Central banks are still buying gold, 675 tonnes in the first nine months of the year. That hasn’t been enough to offset a stronger dollar and higher yields.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best Low-Cap Crypto

BTC Price Fell With the Metals, Not Against Them

Some investors call bitcoin “digital gold,” but in this selloff the BTC price hasn’t acted as a hedge.

We matched daily moves over the last 15 gold trading sessions, from October 29 to November 18:

Same direction: gold fell on 9 of the 15 sessions, and BTC fell on 7 of those 9.

gold fell on 9 of the 15 sessions, and BTC fell on 7 of those 9. No shelter: BTC also fell on 4 of the 6 days gold rose, so it was down on 11 of 15 sessions overall.

BTC also fell on 4 of the 6 days gold rose, so it was down on 11 of 15 sessions overall. Closer to stocks: over 30 sessions, BTC’s daily moves track the S&P 500 (correlation 0.66) more closely than silver (0.54) or gold (0.36). A correlation of 1 means two assets move in lockstep.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index sits at 11, deep in “extreme fear,” just above the weekend’s low of 10.

EXPLORE: Bank of America Warns of 50 bps Fed Hike in December: Is Bitcoin Heading for Another 2022-Style Drop?

The December Fed Decision: The Hike Is Expected, the Size Isn’t

With a quarter-point hike at 95%, that move is largely expected already. For the BTC price, the surprise would be a bigger move or a pause:

A half-point hike: Waller’s call. Markets give it under 5%, so it would likely push yields and the dollar higher again.

Waller’s call. Markets give it under 5%, so it would likely push yields and the dollar higher again. A quarter-point hike with a softer tone: if the Fed signals it is close to done, metals and BTC could get relief.

if the Fed signals it is close to done, metals and BTC could get relief. A hold: close to zero odds now, so it would be the biggest positive surprise.

The minutes of the October meeting come out today at 2 p.m. ET and could move the odds before December. In October, two officials, Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, voted to hike when the rest voted to hold.

BTC Price Analysis: $65,500 Is the Line to Clear

The BTC price stands at $64,590 on Binance, down 48% from its October 2025 record. On the daily chart, it sits below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $75,780, and its 200-day EMA at $75,760.

Resistance: $65,500, right above the price. BTC bounced there in February, March and April, then was turned back from it in June, July and August. Above that, $74,300, a level that held five times between March and September.

$65,500, right above the price. BTC bounced there in February, March and April, then was turned back from it in June, July and August. Above that, $74,300, a level that held five times between March and September. Support: $62,300, where BTC bounced six times between February and November, most recently on Sunday. It gave way in late June, and the drop ran to $57,800, the low of the past year.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $65,500, helped by a softer Fed tone $74,300 Holding pattern BTC stays between $62,300 and $65,500 until December 9 $65,500 Sell-off A daily close below $62,300, or a half-point hike $57,800

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Reveals Upcoming Binance Listings

Gold, silver and bitcoin are all trading as bets on the Fed right now. Until December 9, the BTC price is likely to keep moving with yields and the dollar, not against them.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.