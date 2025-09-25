Buy Crypto Instantly on MEXC with Apple Pay and Google Pay

MEXC, one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, has rolled out a major update for users. Users can now instantly buy crypto with Apple Pay and Google Pay on MEXC, offering a simpler and faster way to transition from fiat to cryptocurrency transactions.

With millions of people already relying on Apple Pay and Google Pay for daily purchases, the addition of these payment options makes crypto more accessible than ever.

How to Make Instant Crypto Purchases With Apple Pay or Google Pay

For those looking to buy crypto with Google Pay or Apple Pay on MEXC, the process is very straightforward. Follow the steps below to get started:

Go to Quick Buy – After logging into your MEXC account, navigate to the Quick Buy page, available on both the website and mobile app. Choose Your Crypto and Fiat Currency – Select from over 30 supported cryptocurrencies and more than 50 fiat currencies. Whether you want to buy Bitcoin with USD, Ethereum with EUR, or another supported crypto with your local currency, the platform makes it simple. Select Apple Pay or Google Pay – At checkout, choose to pay with either Google Pay or Apple Pay. On iPhones, Apple Pay automatically uses the card details stored in your device, while Android users can rely on Google Pay with their saved payment information. There’s no need to re-enter banking or card details manually. Confirm and Complete the Purchase – Approve the transaction from your device. Once confirmed, the purchase is processed instantly, and the crypto appears in your MEXC account balance within seconds.

Visit MEXC

Global Reach With 30+ Cryptos and 50+ Supported Fiat Currencies

MEXC has a user base of more than 40 million customers, spanning across more than 170 countries. Therefore, the MEXC Apple Pay and MEXC Google Pay updates are rolling out on a massive scale, supporting over 30 cryptocurrencies and more than 50 fiat currencies. This ensures that the new features are truly accessible to a global audience.

Instead of relying on wire transfers, third-party processors, or costly currency conversions, users can now fund their accounts directly with their local money. This makes the process faster, cheaper, and far more convenient, particularly for those new to crypto. For many, it marks the first time they can connect everyday payment methods with instant crypto purchases on a major exchange.

Security Powered by Apple Pay, Google Pay, and MEXC

Security is a core part of MEXC’s new payment integration, with both Apple Pay and Google Pay bringing industry-leading protocols to the table.

Apple Pay is widely regarded as a safer alternative to using a physical credit or debit card. Features like Face ID, Touch ID, and passcode verification ensure that only the device owner can authorize a payment. Importantly, Apple Pay does not store or share your actual card number.

Google Pay offers a similar layer of security. Instead of passing on your real card number, it generates and sends a virtual account number to the merchant, keeping sensitive details private. This makes payments both quick and protected, even in online or mobile transactions.

MEXC adds its own safeguards on top of this. The exchange provides platform-wide encryption, mandatory two-factor authentication (2FA), and compliance with global financial security standards. Together, these protections give users confidence that their transactions are secure at every step.

Everyday Simplicity With a Seamless Checkout

Along with instant transaction speeds and security, this update will simplify and accelerate the trading process. Since Apple Pay and Google Pay are already set up on most smartphones, the learning curve is virtually zero. This is particularly valuable for those intimidated by traditional crypto onboarding.

Furthermore, the seamless checkout design will make purchasing crypto feel like an everyday transaction, rather than a complex transaction process. By making the transaction process similar to retail payments, MEXC is simplifying the entire process for a broader range of users, making it easier and more comfortable.

How MEXC Compares Against Other Competitors

According to a recent report, MEXC has secured its position as a top two crypto exchange, achieving an 8.6% market share in July 2025. Processing more than $150 billion in spot trading volume in July, MEXC’s rising momentum suggests that user-friendly features like Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations could resonate with a global audience.

While other exchanges have experimented with Apple Pay or Google Pay in recent years, MEXC’s integration is more inclusive and global. Some platforms rolled out wallet payments with heavy regional restrictions or limited fiat support. MEXC, by contrast, has launched with 50+ supported fiat currencies.

Another differentiator is MEXC’s broader ecosystem. Once a purchase is complete, users gain access to over 3,000 supported tokens, exceeding the catalogue of many competitors. Combined with competitive fees, frequent promotions, and a focus on accessibility, MEXC strengthens its appeal to both casual users and seasoned traders.

Conclusion

With the rollout of Apple Pay and Google Pay, MEXC promises instant crypto purchases, secure crypto payments, and support for a wide range of fiat currencies, thereby lowering the entry barrier for millions of people worldwide.

Whether you’re looking to make your first investment or simply want a quicker way to buy crypto, MEXC now allows you to buy crypto with Apple Pay and Google Pay instantly.

Visit MEXC next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.