Can Fast-Growing Platform Toobit Compete with the Best in Crypto Trading?

Toobit is a relatively new cryptocurrency exchange that launched in 2022. Although it hasn’t been around for long, it has grown rapidly. It now has users in more than 100 countries and over 3 million traders. Every day, about $20 billion moves through the platform. This rapid growth has not gone unnoticed, as the platform has been honored with multiple prestigious awards in 2025, including Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year from Hedgeweek.

A big reason for Toobit’s growth is its features. It supports advanced tools for futures trading, copy trading, and automated strategies. It also has a special Telegram Mini App. In this review, we’ll look at its split and merged position modes, trading tools, security, fees, and overall experience.

This could help potential users know what to expect before joining the platform.

Split vs Merged Positions: A New Level of Trade Control

Toobit offers a dual-position mode system. Most exchanges force users to choose one way of managing trades, but Toobit lets traders decide between split and merged positions based on their trading style.

In split mode, each trade is separate. You can open several trades in the same direction, and each one will act on its own. You can set different stop-loss and take-profit levels for each trade.

Users can run long and short strategies simultaneously. This could be useful for swing traders who, for example, are in a long position but want to benefit from some short positions during retracements quickly. Those running multiple bots could also find this useful.

The merged mode is designed for traders who want a cleaner and simpler interface. In this mode, all the trades that are in the same direction are combined into the same position. This makes it easier to manage, as traders can easily track their exposure.

However, this limits the control they have over individual orders. This mode might be best for those who are into trend-based trading or position trading and do not need multiple setups.

Comparison of Split and Merged Modes

Here’s a simple comparison of how both modes work

Feature Split Mode Merged Mode Position Management Each order is managed independently All same-direction orders merged Strategy Multi-strategy, long and short allowed Single-direction trading Flexibility High, adjust trades individually Low, changes affect the entire position Risk Control Individual stop-loss and take-profit Stop-loss and take-profit are shared Ideal For Advanced traders, hedging Beginners, simple setups

Supporting the two modes helps the exchange accommodate various types of traders. It’s not common to see this level of customization on a centralized exchange.

Trading Features That Matter

Toobit offers many of the core features you’d expect from a modern exchange, but it has a few extras that stand out. For instance, the platform supports perpetual contracts with leverage as high as 200x. That level of leverage is clearly not for beginners, but for experienced futures traders, it opens up high-risk, high-reward strategies.

To bridge traditional markets with crypto, Toobit has also introduced FX futures trading with a new EUR/USDT pair. This allows traders to access the highly liquid foreign exchange market and diversify their portfolios.

Another standout feature is its zero-slippage copy trading. According to the platform, it supports over 40 copy trading pairs where slippage is reduced to zero. This can be especially helpful for users who follow top-performing traders or rely on passive strategies.

They’ve also seamlessly integrated TradingView directly into the platform, giving you access to professional-grade charts and a wide array of analytical tools. This means you can perform detailed technical analysis without ever leaving the Toobit interface.

Toobit also offers automation, providing access to tools including futures grid bots and Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) bots. These are designed to allow traders to manage their trades and positions without having to sit in front of their screens all the time. They take a hands-off approach while still allowing some level of control over trades.

Platform Functionality and User Experience

Getting into crypto has never been easier. Toobit has simplified the onboarding process, allowing you to fund your account directly with a credit or debit card. You can use your Visa or Mastercard to buy coins like BTC, ETH, or USDT, with the payment securely processed through trusted partners such as Simplex and AdvCash.

Creating an account and making your first deposit can take just a couple of minutes. The platform provides comprehensive tutorials, an extensive FAQ section, and 24/7 support to help new users get started.

Users can trade crypto in many ways, including spot trading, futures trading, copy trading, and demo mode. The demo account is great for learning without using real money.

Customization is another plus. The desktop and mobile dashboards allow users to personalize their layout, set up price alerts, and receive trade volume notifications. There’s also a mobile app with full functionality and regular updates.

Security and Proof of Reserves: Is Toobit Safe?

Security is a big deal in crypto, and Toobit has many systems in place. It uses something called Bee-Safe technology. This includes AES-256 encryption, two-factor authentication, anti-phishing protection, and a public Proof of Reserves (PoR) system that ensures 1:1 asset backing.

User funds are kept in cold wallets, which are not connected to the internet. These wallets use a method called multi-party computation to spread access so that no one person controls everything. They also use physical security devices to protect private keys.

Toobit works with outside firms like Beosin and Elliptic to check for problems. A team monitors the platform 24/7. So far, there have been no reports of data breaches.

Fees and Costs: Is It Affordable?

Toobit opens accounts for free, and there are no ongoing maintenance fees, inactivity fees, or asset conversion fees. Transferring a portfolio from another exchange to Toobit also incurs no fee.

Trading fees are competitive, sitting at 0.1% for buys and 0.075% for sells. Deposits are free, while withdrawals depend on the blockchain network being used. For fiat on-ramp services, Toobit partners with providers like Simplex, which may charge a small transaction fee.

For anyone trying to minimize trading costs while maintaining access to advanced tools, this fee structure will likely be a significant advantage.

Earn and Convert: Passive Income and Instant Swaps

Toobit has also entered the staking space. It offers both fixed and flexible earning options. With the fixed earnings, users can lock their assets for higher returns over a certain period. For the flexible earnings option, users will have lower returns but higher liquidity. These options help accommodate both long-term holders and those who prefer more agile strategies.

Convert is another useful tool. Users can swap one crypto for another instantly with zero fees. This can be more convenient than going through an order book and is especially useful when reacting quickly to market shifts.

NovaMeme and DEX+: The DeFi Bridge

Toobit is not just about centralized features. The exchange is also trying to build a bridge to DeFi through its partnership with NovaMeme, a decentralized fundraising platform. This collaboration gives users early access to IDOs across chains like Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain.

DEX+ is Toobit’s way of giving centralized users access to on-chain opportunities. It allows existing USDT in spot accounts to be used directly for on-chain trades, saving time and gas fees. Users can access trending tokens before they appear on major exchanges, and the execution speed remains fast thanks to Toobit’s infrastructure.

Extra Features That Stand Out

One unique tool on the futures platform is the Break-Even Price indicator. It calculates and displays the exact price at which a position will become profitable, taking into account all fees. The indicator turns green when a trade crosses that line. While it may not sound flashy, this detail is helpful for managing leveraged trades.

Another standout feature is the Best Bid Offer feature. It pulls live market data and automatically fills the most competitive bid or ask levels without needing to enter prices manually. This is ideal for scalpers or anyone who wants to avoid price entry mistakes.

Toobit also includes a mini app inside Telegram that lets users send and receive crypto without using wallet addresses. Gifts can be sent in either equal or randomized amounts, and recipients can withdraw the funds straight to their spot wallet.

Institutional and Developer Support

Toobit supports institutional and professional users as well. It offers API access for automated trading and higher withdrawal limits for verified accounts.

The team includes individuals who previously worked at Huobi, Bybit, and Xiaomi. Toobit is backed by large firms like Huobi Ventures and Bybit, which adds trust to the project.

Supported Markets, Languages, and Devices

Toobit is used around the world. It supports over 1,000 trading assets and trading pairs in USDT and USDC. The platform is available in 11 languages, with active user groups in the US, UK, East Asia, and the CIS.

Toobit’s comprehensive trading features are fully accessible on desktop and via its mobile app. Additionally, users can connect with Toobit for support through Telegram, WhatsApp, and email. This helps users trade in whatever way is most convenient.

What Toobit Is Not: No NFT Marketplace

It’s worth mentioning that Toobit does not support NFTs. There is no minting or trading of NFT collections on the platform.

Users interested in NFTs will have to look elsewhere, as Toobit is focusing on core trading and DeFi access.

Final Verdict: Who Should Use Toobit?

Toobit brings a lot to the table for both new and experienced traders. Its dual-position system is rare among centralized exchanges and gives users more flexibility in how they trade. The platform also offers high leverage, automation, copy trading, and on-chain access all in one place.

For beginners, the clean interface, copy trading tools, and learning resources make onboarding simple. More experienced users will appreciate the advanced position controls, staking options, and TradingView integration.

While it doesn’t offer NFT support or wallet self-custody, it does cover a wide range of core trading needs. As with any exchange, especially one offering high leverage, users should understand the risks before getting started. But for those looking for a flexible and feature-rich exchange, Toobit makes a strong case for itself.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.