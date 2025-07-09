Cardano Price Prediction: 383% Rally Setup Confirmed – Could This Be ADA’s Biggest Move Since 2021?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Cardano (ADA) may be on the verge of its most explosive rally since the 2021 bull run.

Trading at approximately $0.597, the altcoin appears to have completed a textbook accumulation phase which has historically preceded parabolic moves.

Fractal Echoes of 2020: Is History Repeating?

Renowned crypto analyst Javon Marks has reignited bullish hopes with a July 7 post highlighting the striking resemblance between ADA’s current structure and its 2018–2020 cycle.

Connecting dots with $ADA (Cardano)’s previous bull cycle performance, the bottom can be in and prices could be in its final pullback stages before delivering a full run to and above its All Time Highs at the $3+ levels! This can result in a more than 383% upside from here… pic.twitter.com/KIE0fcqjXe — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) July 7, 2025

Then, Cardano underwent a three-wave correction followed by a rounded bottom, setting the stage for its surge past $3.00 in 2021. Marks argues that ADA has completed a similar multi-year correction since its 2021 peak, positioning it for another vertical move.

If this fractal pattern continues to play out, ADA could be looking at a 383% rally, placing the projected target above the $2.80 mark in the months ahead.

ADA Daily Chart: Indicators Confirm the Bullish Setup

The RSI is around 49.82, hovering just below the neutral 50 line as ADA exits oversold territory. Meanwhile, the MACD has printed a bullish crossover as the MACD line crossed above the signal line, shifting the momentum in favor of the bulls with the histogram turning positive.

Further, the BoP (Balance of Power) remains volatile but shows increasing upward spikes, suggesting rising buyer dominance and accumulation beneath the surface.

The immediate target is the $0.70 – $0.78 zone, previously a consolidation range. The mid-term target stands at $1.20 – $1.30 while the ultimate bullish target stands past $2.80.

Based on fractal analysis and historical rallies, this would mark a 383% gain from current prices, aligning with the 2021 peak breakout pattern.

With ADA Aiming ATH – Bitcoin Hyper Secures Millions

As ADA climbs higher, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a next-generation Layer 2 protocol engineered to overcome Bitcoin’s core limitations, has raised a massive $2.155 million in its ongoing presale.

At its core, Bitcoin Hyper is designed to transform Bitcoin into a high-performance platform for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and DeFi – capabilities traditionally impossible on native Bitcoin.

This is achieved by integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) for ultra-fast execution and deploying a decentralized Canonical Bridge for seamless Bitcoin transfers between Layer 1 and Layer 2.

Notably, users can send and receive BTC on Layer 2 with near-instant finality, without waiting for Layer 1 confirmations. Staking has also been introduced for early backers of the $HYPER token with a staggering 373% staking rewards per annum.

Currently, each $HYPER can be bought for a price of $0.0122 with 1 day, 7 hours until the next increase.

To buy $HYPER and participate in the presale, simply visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a support wallet like Best Wallet.

Simply use crypto or a card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored.

