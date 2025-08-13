Cardano Price Prediction: Whales Buy 200 Million ADA in 48 Hours – Huge Price Pump Coming Next?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Cardano (ADA) has caught the market’s attention once again after a surge of whale activity fueled fresh bullish sentiment.

Analyst Ali Martinez revealed that large holders with between 100 million and 1 billion ADA accumulated over 200 million tokens in the past 48 hours.

At current prices, this haul is worth approximately $157 million.

Over 200 million Cardano $ADA bought by whales in the last 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/FCgCX15P3b — Ali (@ali_charts) August 11, 2025

ADA Remains Extremely Popular with Whales

These whale investors now control a combined 3.72 billion ADA, representing 10.3% of the cryptocurrency’s circulating supply.

Such aggressive buying reduces the amount of ADA available on the open market, setting the stage for a sharp rally. The buying spree also tends to inspire smaller investors to follow suit.

ADA has already climbed around 13% over the past 24 hours, trading near $0.8739 at the time of the accumulation report. Many market watchers believe this is just the beginning of a bigger move.

ADA Price Analysis: What’s Next for Cardano?

Cardano (ADA) is now pressing against a major resistance confluence near $0.88 – a zone defined by both a long-term descending trendline and a horizontal supply barrier that has capped price action for months.

A breakout from here would be more than technical – it would be psychological.

Cracking this level could trigger a wave of momentum targeting $1.30 first, with upside potential expanding to $3, $5, and even $10 over the longer term as confidence floods back into high-cap altcoins.

On the indicators front, ADA still has fuel in the tank.

The RSI currently sits at 65.52 – bullish, but not yet overheated – while the MACD remains in an uptrend, showing sustained positive momentum.

If bulls can maintain pressure, ADA may be on the verge of a major breakout that reshapes its long-term trajectory.

Will ADA Pump Now?

The possible approval of the first US spot ADA ETF proposed by Grayscale could also put the altcoin in investors’ spotlight.

Such a product would allow investors to gain exposure to ADA without directly buying or storing the token.

If whale accumulation continues alongside growing optimism around an ETF approval, Cardano may be on the verge of a major breakout.

ADA Is Climbing – But This Bitcoin-Based Project Could Outrun It

As Cardano pushes toward the critical $1 level, another project is quietly stealing the spotlight – Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has just surged past $9 million raised in its explosive presale.

Unlike typical altcoin launches, Bitcoin Hyper is building something entirely new: the first full-stack Layer-2 ecosystem designed specifically for Bitcoin.

By unlocking the power to build memes, DeFi tokens, and NFTs directly on Bitcoin, without needing Ethereum, Solana, or other chains, it positions itself as a future hub for activity on the world’s most valuable network.

$HYPER powers everything on the Bitcoin Hyper network – it’s used to pay for transactions, vote on decisions, earn rewards, and access apps.

Right now, early buyers can stake their tokens and earn up to 119% per year, with each $HYPER still priced at just $0.012675.

To buy $HYPER, just head to the official Bitcoin Hyper website, connect your wallet (like Best Wallet, and pay with crypto or card in seconds.

