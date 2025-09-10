CETO Exchange Will List Popular New Solana Memecoin ‘Solfart’

This content is provided by a sponsor

CETO Crypto Exchange, better known as “CETO EX”, has confirmed that the Solfart memecoin will be listed after the presale completes for trading.

Solfart is a memecoin currently in presale. It is based on both the Solana Network and the Ethereum blockchains. It aims to become a crypto investor asset for rapid profits and a primary option for navigating between SPL and ERC20 cryptocurrencies.

This is the first crypto exchange listing confirmation since the Solfart.io token presale began 7 weeks ago. The trending memecoin has become one of the most popular searches on Google among 2026’s memecoins, giving CETOEX confidence that it will be a valuable asset in 2026.

How Many Users Are on This Crypto Exchange?

CETO Exchange has over 100,000 registered users. All of these crypto traders will have access to trading the $SOLF token.

CETOEX generates over $15 million in daily trading volume and is a fast-rising crypto exchange brand that could see its registration numbers more than double before the end of 2025.

Solfart is being listed to help attract new users, as the token is expected to have $6 million in its liquidity pool (overall) for exchanges and a massive grip on social media’s crypto audiences of Reddit and TikTok. The memecoin’s viral videos have amassed millions of views across the two top-tier platforms.

Token Presale Preceding CEX Listing

Solfart Token will debut on CETOEX after it completes the Solfart.io presale.

The current token price is $0.0002034. Over 1.5 billion tokens have been sold in less than 7 weeks. Investors can buy the token now for 20% less than the price it will rise to after 2 billion tokens have been sold; this initial coin offering has incremental increases over a span of 16 funding rounds.

According to tokenomics, funds will be used to continue a massive brand marketing campaign to boost awareness of the cryptocurrency, fund the $6 million liquidity pool, and develop apps to support a healthy subculture & ecosystem.

CETOEX is the first crypto exchange to announce that the token will be listed. On Monday, September 8th, the brand confirmed via X.

The Solfart token will debut at a price of $0.0017143 on crypto exchanges, as per the whitepaper plans (details here).

The difference between today’s presale price and the crypto exchange listing is +742%.

Where to Buy Solfart Now?

Purchase the Solfart token before it lists on CETOEX and other exchanges at Solfart.io now with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Tether (USDT), or Binance (BNB) coins. Beyond cryptocurrency, tokens can also be purchased with a credit card.

The Solfart token presale is in its second round of the initial coin offering event, which precedes the CETOEX listing — over 1.5 billion tokens sold since its launch in late July. Once the ICO reaches 2 billion tokens sold, the cost of the $SOLF token will increase to $0.0002501. This is approximately 24% higher than today’s price.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.