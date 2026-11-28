Chainlink has launched Chainlink 24/7, a service that keeps price data for tokenized real-world assets flowing on weekends and holidays, when the traditional stock markets tracking those assets are closed. The company announced the service on November 26, 2026, in a post on X, writing: “The stock market is closed. Chainlink isn’t.”

The stock market is closed. Chainlink isn't.



Chainlink 24/7 extends the infrastructure behind @xStocksFi, @RobinhoodCrypto, @coinbase, and @Ondo tokenized real-world asset pricing to weekends and holidays. pic.twitter.com/BvgCBtAlmQ — Chainlink (@chainlink) November 26, 2026

Chainlink said the new service extends the pricing infrastructure that already sits behind tokenized real-world asset platforms run by xStocks, Robinhood Crypto, Coinbase and Ondo. The company did not say those platforms have adopted the weekend and holiday service itself, only that it builds on the same production infrastructure.

The gap it targets is structural. Tokenized stocks and other real-world assets trade around the clock on-chain, but the exchanges and data sources that price the underlying assets shut down on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, leaving on-chain markets without a current benchmark exactly when holders can still trade.

The launch caps a crowded week for Chainlink in traditional finance. It follows work with Swift on bank connectivity for tokenized assets and a UBS collaboration on structured products, and a spot LINK exchange-traded fund filing by Fidelity surfaced earlier in the week, with more than $7 billion in value having migrated onto Chainlink’s cross-chain CCIP protocol in recent months.

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