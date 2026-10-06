ChatGPT AI Predicts ADA Levels as Open Interest Jumps 25%

ChatGPT AI predicts ADA pushes toward $0.30 but faces a harder test there, because the leverage driving this move cuts in both directions. Whales made 413 large transactions on Cardano yesterday.

Social chatter barely moved. That gap is the most interesting thing about this rally. Open interest jumped roughly 25% to $304 million between October 3 and 5, while the crowd stayed quiet.

ADA trades at $0.2772, up 1.9% over 24 hours and 11.1% over seven days. Market cap sits at $10.41 billion with $836.6 million in volume.

$ADA CARDANO BULLISH FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE Q4 2025 -80% from the last cycle highs

-91% from 2021 highs BULLISH!!!!!

Even if it doesn’t go to new highs there is big profit potential here pic.twitter.com/Cbdjpdj2Eg — Ivan on Tech 🍳📈💰 Head Trader @ Bullmania (@IvanOnTech) October 5, 2026

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth is On Polymarket

Is This New Money or Short Covering?

Was $ADA’s rally really a short squeeze? Some coverage said so, pointing to falling open interest. Santiment’s daily closes show the opposite. 📈 $ADA rose ~10% from Oct 3 to Oct 5.

📊 Open interest rose ~25% over the same two days, to $304M, its highest daily close since at… pic.twitter.com/v2G8Dyko2O — Santiment Intelligence (@SantimentData) October 6, 2026

New money, and the data separates the two cleanly. When a rally is pure short covering, dollar-denominated open interest rises simply because the price rose.

The token count stays flat. Santiment measured it both ways. Priced in ADA rather than dollars, open interest still increased roughly 13%. That means fresh leveraged positions are entered rather than old shorts closing.

Funding rates tell the same story from the other side. They hit their most negative point in a month on October 2, then flipped positive. Traders were paying to be short at the bottom and are now paying to be long.

Aggregate futures open interest across tracked venues stands near $696 million. Perpetual open interest alone is $1.47 billion against a $10.41 billion market cap. That ratio matters. Leverage of that size relative to market cap amplifies whatever happens next.

DISCOVER: Bitcoin Price Forecast: Strategy Posts $21Billion Gain in Q3, Will Saylor Sell Again?

What Changed on the Cardano Network?

Two things, and one is more substantial than the other. RealFi launched on Cardano mainnet on October 1, introducing dollar-backed stablecoins USDrf and sUSDrf. Stablecoin infrastructure is the kind of development that generates sustained on-chain activity rather than a news cycle.

The ecosystem will also appear at TOKEN2049 Singapore on October 7 and 8. Conference appearances draw attention but rarely demand. The whale data suggests the first mattered more. Transactions above $100,000 reached 413 on October 5, roughly 2.2 times the weekday average, while social volume ran at just 1.1 times baseline.

Large holders moved before retail noticed. That sequence usually indicates positioning rather than hype.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

ChatGPT AI Predicts ADA Levels: Where Does the Leverage Break?

The chart has one clean obstacle ahead. ADA reclaimed its 200-day EMA at $0.2409 and cleared $0.2371. Both now sit beneath price as support, the first time that has been true since early this year.

ChatGPT AI predicts ADA will be decided at these levels:

The floor: $0.2409. The 200-day EMA reclaimed this week. Daily closes above it keep the structure intact.

The immediate test: $0.2956. Roughly 7% above spot, and the level that rejected ADA in spring and June. Analysts put the round number at $0.30.

The upside case: $0.4019. The 2023 range high. Analysts cite $0.35 to $0.40 as the next zone if $0.30 breaks.

The risk sits in the same data that makes the rally interesting. Heavy leverage into resistance is how sharp reversals start. If ADA fails at $0.2956, those newly opened long positions become forced sellers. The move back to $0.2409 would be faster than the climb up.

Watch $0.2956. ADA has failed there twice this year, and this time it arrives carrying significantly more leverage.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Security Analyst Recommends Best Anonymous Crypto Exchanges

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.