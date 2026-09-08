Sen. Cynthia Lummis warned on September 6, 2026, that if the current Congress fails to pass the CLARITY Act, the next realistic opportunity to advance comprehensive U.S. crypto market-structure legislation may not arrive until 2030.

The Wyoming senator linked a delay to potential losses of jobs, investment and tax revenue, and urged lawmakers to complete the work during the current Congress.

The warning places the focus on the legislative calendar as much as on the bill itself. Rather than describing a short procedural setback, Lummis presented inaction during the current Congress as a delay that could leave digital-asset market-structure legislation without another viable opening until 2030. The central issue is whether lawmakers can complete work on a framework for the crypto market before that window closes.

If the Clarity Act doesn’t pass this Congress, the next real opportunity to bring market structure legislation back up is 2030. That’s years of jobs, investment, and tax revenue we can avoid squandering if we finish this now. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) September 6, 2026

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CLARITY Act News: What the Warning Actually Covers

The CLARITY Act is described as digital-asset market-structure legislation. The measure would establish formal definitions for digital assets and divide oversight between regulators according to an asset’s classification. Lummis’s warning is conditional: if Congress does not act now, she believes the next real opportunity to revisit the legislation is likely to come in 2030.

The 2030 date is a warning about the possible timing of future legislative action, not a fixed procedural deadline.

The bill would divide oversight between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) based on how a digital asset is classified. Without the legislation, that reporting says the SEC continues to apply the Howey test on a case-by-case basis, without binding rules or procedural protections for the sector.

That unresolved regulatory approach helps explain why the bill’s timing is central to the warning. A delay would not merely postpone a vote; it would postpone legislation intended to set formal definitions and allocate oversight responsibilities between the SEC and CFTC.

JUST IN: White House crypto advisor Patrick Witt says Clarity Act doubters will be proven wrong. Senate vote scheduled for Sept. 15. pic.twitter.com/RHWg1nWHSZ — Bitcoin Archive (@BitcoinArchive) September 7, 2026

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Lummis’s Warning: Why She Says Crypto Legislation Can’t Wait

Senator Cynthia Lummis has framed the stakes of passing the CLARITY Act in explicitly economic terms: jobs, investment, and tax revenue are the costs she attaches to inaction during the current Congress. In her telling, failing to act now isn’t a neutral delay; it carries a real economic price.

That said, her warning is a conditional projection, not a guaranteed outcome. She isn’t claiming a four-year gap will unfold exactly as she describes. She’s arguing that if lawmakers miss this window, the next credible opportunity to pass comprehensive crypto market-structure legislation could slip until 2030, given how legislative calendars and political cycles tend to work.

What’s unambiguous is her call to action: Lummis wants Congress to move now, treating the current session as a narrow and possibly unrepeatable chance to get this legislation done.

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