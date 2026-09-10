Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said U.S. crypto markets will get greater regulatory clarity regardless of how the Senate’s scheduled Sept. 15 vote on the CLARITY Act turns out.

The bill needs 60 votes to advance, and ethics provisions remain among the issues still under negotiation as the vote approaches.

This is not simply a bet on one piece of legislation. Armstrong is framing the vote as a fork with two viable outcomes rather than a binary pass-or-fail moment for the industry.

If the bill fails, Armstrong said, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have indicated they are prepared to publish rulemaking shortly after, which he argued would still deliver regulatory clarity within days of the vote.

Passage, by contrast, would hand the industry a broader legislative framework that Armstrong described as a milestone capable of unlocking institutional capital. This could pave the way for tokenized-equity products in the U.S. Both are Armstrong’s characterizations of potential outcomes, not confirmed regulatory commitments.

🇺🇸 The CLARITY Act vote is getting interesting. Brian Armstrong basically says crypto gets clarity either way. If it passes → Congress gives the industry a proper framework. If it fails → the SEC and CFTC can still move forward with rules. So Sept. 15 is all about how that… pic.twitter.com/akIXgKSmpZ — nordin.eth (@nordin_eth) September 10, 2026

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CLARITY Act News: The Path From House Passage to a 60-Vote Senate Test

The CLARITY Act, formally aimed at dividing digital-asset oversight between the SEC and CFTC, was introduced in May 2025 and passed the House in July 2025 before moving to the Senate, where it now faces a cloture-style test requiring 60 votes to proceed. Congress.gov records show the House vote at 294-134 and the bill reported to the Senate in June 2026, procedural markers that sit alongside the CNBC account of Thursday’s remarks.

Arizona Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego has said that reaching 60 votes will require resolving outstanding ethics provisions alongside other unfinished items.

🚨𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: 🇺🇸 Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego spoke out against the ethics package in the Clarity Act. “That was not a serious effort.” Gallego says they're “going to send back” a counterproposal before the bill reaches the Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/cACi7K2xmg — DustyBC Crypto (@DustyBC) July 24, 2026

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Armstrong said those details were still being worked out but described negotiators as very close to a solution, adding that the legislation carried enough support among senators he’d spoken with to be ready for a yes vote. For more on how the bill would split authority between regulators, see this breakdown of the SEC-CFTC divide.

What Happens If the Senate Vote Stalls: Coinbase’s Business Case for Clarity

Armstrong’s fallback scenario rests on the SEC and CFTC’s stated readiness to move on rulemaking independent of Congress, a route that would substitute agency action for statute. Rulemaking can arrive faster but lacks the durability of legislation, which is presumably why Armstrong still called Senate passage a bigger milestone. Further context on what a stalled vote could mean for agency-led rules is available in this look at the stall scenario.

The regulatory outcome carries direct stakes for Coinbase, where about half of revenue still comes from trading, a business Armstrong said has been down for the past year. Second-quarter revenue fell to $1.2 billion from $1.5 billion a year earlier, and the company posted a $359.5 million net loss versus a $1.43 billion profit in the same period last year, with shares down nearly 23% year to date.

Coinbase has responded by expanding into stocks, commodities, and foreign exchange trading. This is complemented by non-trading revenue from stablecoins and institutional custody, alongside the expansion of hubs in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

Armstrong’s tokenized-equity thesis echoes broader momentum in regulated tokenized products. This is illustrated elsewhere by Aviva’s tokenized fund issuance on the XRP Ledger, though that example does not confirm Armstrong’s projected U.S. outcome.

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