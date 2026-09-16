Cardano (ADA) just scored a major developer win, but the chart is telling a different story. Claude AI Predicts a challenging but potentially rewarding end to 2026 for ADA, as a key payments upgrade collides with weak price action and a cautious crypto market. ADA is currently trading near $0.19, down almost 2% on the day.

This week, Cardano officially became part of the x402 codebase after Cardano Foundation engineers contributed a native implementation, including the client, server, facilitator, and working examples. It supports Cardano mainnet as well as its test networks.

x402 is an open payments protocol originally created by Coinbase and now managed by the Linux Foundation. It lets applications and AI agents pay for services through standard web requests, without a card or user account. Until now, Cardano support has relied on third-party tools. Now developers can use Cardano through the same official tooling as other supported chains.

For ADA, this is a long-term positive. It positions Cardano in the fast-growing market for machine-to-machine payments and reduces the engineering work needed to keep developer tools in sync with network upgrades.

NEWS: 🔥 Cardano $ADA is now officially part of the x402 codebase as a working implementation. The integration enables x402 payments on Cardano. It's supported across mainnet, preprod and preview testnet. Another step toward an agentic economy, running on Cardano. pic.twitter.com/YQCzPX6fy4 — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) September 9, 2026

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

Claude AI Predicts ADA Price Action for the Rest of 2026: Will ADA Hit $0.30?

Despite the upgrade, Claude AI Predicts that the charts and the macro backdrop will drive ADA in the short term. The failed CLARITY Act vote in the US Senate and an expected Fed rate hike are weighing on the whole crypto market, and altcoins like ADA tend to feel the pressure most.

On the daily chart, ADA remains in a clear downtrend. The token lost its multi-year support at $0.24 earlier this year and fell to around $0.14 in June. A recent rebound was rejected at the 200-day moving average, now near $0.215, and the old $0.24 support has turned into resistance.

Weighing the x402 upgrade against this weak technical picture, Claude outlines three possible scenarios for ADA by year-end:

Bearish case ($0.13–$0.15): Macro pressure continues, and ADA retests its June lows.

Base case ($0.17–$0.24): ADA ranges as development progress offsets a cautious market.

Bullish case ($0.26–$0.30): Market sentiment improves, and x402 adoption brings fresh demand.

In the short term, the $0.175–$0.19 zone is the key support to watch, while a daily close above $0.24 would signal a real trend change.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

LiquidChain Presale Offers Traders a Layer 3 Play While ADA Stalls

While ADA struggles below key resistance and the market digests the failed CLARITY Act vote and the Fed decision, many traders are not waiting on the sidelines. Instead, they are searching for early-stage opportunities, and crypto presales are back on their radar.

One project standing out right now is LiquidChain (LIQUID), a Layer 3 blockchain that aims to connect Bitcoin’s capital, Ethereum’s DeFi depth and Solana’s speed in one unified execution layer. Instead of moving assets across separate networks, users could access liquidity from all three ecosystems in one place, with faster trading and smoother transaction flow.

The $LIQUID token powers network fees and staking rewards. The presale has raised over $967,000 so far, with the token currently priced at $0.014956 before the next scheduled price increase. The project also lists audits from SpyWolf and CertiK on its website.

Early-stage infrastructure plays carry obvious risk. Those comfortable with that risk profile can research LiquidChain directly.

Layer 3 Is Already Here, Smart Money Knows It – Do You?

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.