The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the first time in three years, and Bitcoin did not react the way many expected. Instead of falling, BTC climbed about $1,500 to $76,500. So what comes next? Claude AI Predicts a cautious but resilient path for Bitcoin, with the next big move depending on what Fed Chair Kevin Warsh says next.

BREAKING: The Federal Reserve officially hikes interest rates by 25 basis points, marking its first rate hike since July 2023. This ends the longest Fed interest rate pause since 2008. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 16, 2026

In a unanimous 12-0 decision, the Federal Open Market Committee raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 3.75% to 4%, citing its dual mandate of stable prices and maximum employment.

The hike came as little surprise. A strong US labor report a couple of weeks ago showed the economy can handle tighter policy, and Warsh had already struck a hawkish tone in a recent speech. Last week’s inflation data then gave the central bank even more reason to act.

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Was the Hike Already Priced In as BTC Shrugged It Off?

Bears have gotten all the bad news they could ask for. Today was the first rate hike in over 3 years, and yesterday the Clarity Act stalled again. And the $BTC weekly candle is down just 1%. It's getting harder and harder to hold this beachball underwater. pic.twitter.com/eJMp5xZGJa — Super฿ro (@SuperBitcoinBro) September 16, 2026

Higher rates usually hurt risk assets like Bitcoin, since they make safer, yield-bearing investments more attractive. This time, BTC moved the other way.

The reaction is even more notable given what happened the day before. Bitcoin crashed hard after the Senate failed to advance the CLARITY Act, a major blow to hopes for clear US crypto rules.

Today’s rebound suggests that traders had already priced in the Fed hike, and that much of the selling pressure may have been used up.

For now, the rally has stalled around $76,500, and all eyes are on Warsh’s next speech. Any hint of more hikes to come could quickly change the mood.

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Where Could Bitcoin Go Next? Claude AI Predicts a Step-by-Step Roadmap

On the daily chart, Bitcoin looks stronger than it did a few months ago. After bottoming near $58,000 in July, BTC broke above its 200-day moving average in late August. The average, now near $70,400, has started to turn higher, which is often an early sign of a trend shift.

The first key support sits at $73,800. Holding above it keeps the recovery intact. On the upside, $82,300 is the level to beat, as it rejected Bitcoin in both May and September. A break above it would open the way toward $98,300.

Weighing a hawkish Fed and regulatory setbacks against the improving chart, Claude AI Predicts that Bitcoin’s path for the rest of 2026 will unfold in three stages:

The coming weeks: a test of $73,800. Warsh’s next speech is likely to spark volatility. As long as BTC holds this support, the recovery stays intact, even if the price dips.

October: the battle for $82,300. This is the level that stopped Bitcoin twice this year. A third attempt could succeed if inflation cools and the Fed signals a pause.

Year-end: $85,000 to $90,000 is within reach. If $82,300 finally breaks, Bitcoin could close 2026 in this range, with $98,300 as the next major target. If it fails, BTC is more likely to drift between $70,000 and $80,000.

Put simply, Bitcoin has already shown it can absorb bad news. Whether it can turn that resilience into a breakout depends largely on Warsh’s tone in the weeks ahead.

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