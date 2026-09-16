Wall Street’s crypto adoption continues, even as Washington stalls. So where is Bitcoin heading next? Claude AI Predicts a volatile but constructive end to 2026, shaped by two opposing forces: growing bank adoption and a fresh regulatory setback in the US Senate. BTC is currently trading near $78,500, after briefly dipping below $75,000 earlier this week.

On September 16, Deutsche Bank, which manages $1.7 trillion in assets, announced plans to launch a crypto custody service later this year, pending regulatory approval. At launch, it will support Bitcoin, Ethereum and selected stablecoins such as USDC and EURC for institutional and corporate clients in Europe.

JUST IN: 🇩🇪 $1.7 TRILLION DEUTSCHE BANK JUST ANNOUNECED THEY ARE LAUNCHING #BITCOIN CUSTODY FOR THEIR CLIENTS THE LARGEST BANK IN GERMANY THIS IS HUGE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IcZBA8EoGG — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) September 16, 2026

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Why is Deutsche Bank Launch Stirring Institutional Demand for Bitcoin Custody?

The bank will hold wallets and private keys on clients’ behalf, so corporates, asset managers, and hedge funds won’t need to build their own custody infrastructure. Tokenized financial instruments are already on the roadmap, and the list of supported assets will grow with client demand and regulation.

The move adds Deutsche Bank to a growing list of traditional finance players entering crypto, including Citi and Standard Chartered. For Bitcoin, this matters in the long run: easier, bank-grade custody lowers the barrier for large investors to hold BTC.

The other key drivers for 2026 are macro. Oil prices above $100 per barrel, a 10-year Treasury yield near 5%, and an expected Federal Reserve rate hike are all headwinds for risk assets like Bitcoin.

The cost of hiring an oil tanker on the benchmark trade route has soared to $1 million per day for the first time in history 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zTKaKLLYHw — Barchart (@Barchart) September 15, 2026

Claude AI Predicts BTC Price Action for the Rest of 2026

To build its outlook, Claude AI Predicts that Washington will weigh on Bitcoin in the short term. On September 15, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act failed to clear a key procedural vote in the Senate, falling short of the 60 votes needed to advance. BTC slid almost 4% during the vote, while Coinbase and Circle shares dropped even harder.

In Claude’s view, the failure likely takes comprehensive US crypto legislation off the table for 2026, and possibly for much longer. This could keep US spot demand cautious and cap any quick recovery. Still, much of the bad news was priced in before the vote, which limited the sell-off.

Weighing this setback against rising institutional adoption, Claude outlines three possible scenarios for Bitcoin by year-end:

Bearish case ($68,000–$72,000): A hawkish Fed and persistent inflation push BTC below the $75,000 support.

Base case ($75,000–$85,000): Bitcoin ranges while institutional adoption offsets regulatory disappointment.

Bullish case ($88,000–$95,000): Macro pressure eases and bank custody launches bring fresh institutional inflows.

In the short term, $75,000 is the key support to watch, while a break above $82,000, the September high, would signal renewed bullish momentum.

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Traders Look Beyond BTC as Bitcoin Hyper Presale Gains Attention

While the market digests the failed CLARITY Act vote and the upcoming Fed rate decision, Bitcoin is holding around $76,000 for now. But many traders are not sitting on the sidelines. Instead, they are actively searching for early-stage opportunities, and crypto presales are back on their radar.

One project drawing attention is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a Bitcoin Layer 2 network built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to fix Bitcoin’s biggest limitations, slow transactions and high fees, by bringing near real-time payments, smart contracts, staking and DeFi to the Bitcoin ecosystem. A native bridge lets users move BTC onto the Hyper layer and use it in dApps without changing Bitcoin’s core structure.

The HYPER presale has raised over $32 million so far and accepts ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT and card payments. Buyers can also stake their tokens before launch, with the token generation event currently expected in Q4 2026.

As always, presale tokens are high-risk: they are not yet tradable, and launch dates can change.

For the latest development updates and community announcements, users can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the official Telegram group.

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