Bitcoin (BTC) is back above $85,000 for the first time in eight months, and Michael Saylor is buying again. Claude AI Predicts that this breakout rests on firmer ground than the failed rallies earlier this year, with ETF demand, corporate buying, and a clean technical break all pointing the same way. BTC is trading near $85,200, up almost 6% in 24 hours.

Strategy has acquired 950 $BTC and repurchased $174M of $STRC. As of 9/20/26, we hold 846,000 BTC and $6.09B of USD Assets. $MSTR https://t.co/hP4yLlKlOE — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 21, 2026

The move comes just days after a brutal week for crypto. The Senate blocked the CLARITY Act and the Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time since 2023, briefly pushing Bitcoin below $75,000. Instead of breaking down, BTC recovered fast, and today’s rally has carried it through the resistance that capped every rebound since spring. The volume backs it up: $44 billion traded in 24 hours, with the market cap back at $1.71 trillion. Short sellers were caught out, with more than $260 million of short positions liquidated in a single hour.

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Why Are Saylor and ETF Investors Buying Bitcoin Again?

Over the weekend, Saylor teased a fresh purchase by posting Strategy’s familiar accumulation chart on X with the words “a little more orange.” On Monday, the company confirmed it: Strategy bought 950 BTC for about $75.7 million at an average price of $79,670 between September 14 and 20.

That lifts Strategy’s stack to 846,000 BTC, acquired for roughly $63.8 billion at an average cost of $75,416 per coin. It is more than 4% of Bitcoin’s 21 million supply cap and implies around $8 billion in paper gains at current prices. The purchase is small by Strategy’s standards, but the signal matters: the company had paused buying for weeks and even sold 6,916 BTC over the summer to shore up its cash reserves.

Institutional money is returning through ETFs, too. US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $433 million on Friday, their strongest day since September 3, led by $310.7 million into Fidelity’s FBTC and $108.4 million into BlackRock’s IBIT. That single day was enough to reverse earlier withdrawals and keep the week positive at $6.2 million net. Weekly ETF trading volume nearly doubled to $16.17 billion from $8.77 billion, a sign that institutions are actively repositioning rather than sitting still.

NEW: The average Bitcoin ETF Holder is back above water for the first time since January. The rally this morning has bitcoin:native above our estimated ETF cost basis of $81,722 per coin. h/t @EricBalchunas pic.twitter.com/h21zuvTxj6 — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 21, 2026

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Claude AI Predicts Where Bitcoin Goes After Clearing $82,300

On the daily chart, Bitcoin has finally broken the $82,300 level that rejected it in both May and September. It is the most meaningful technical signal of this recovery. The 200-day exponential moving average, now near $73,500, has turned higher, and BTC is trading comfortably above it.

Claude AI Predicts the following roadmap for the weeks ahead:

The new floor: $82,300. Broken resistance often becomes support. While Bitcoin closes above this level, the breakout stays valid.

The next step: $88,000 to $90,000. There is little overhead resistance above $85,000, making this the natural target if ETF inflows keep coming.

The bigger prize: $98,300. This old level from early 2025 is the last real barrier before $100,000 and could come into play by year-end.

A daily close back under $82,300 would mark a false breakout and likely send BTC toward the $73,500 to $73,800 support zone. For now, corporate buying, returning ETF demand and a clean technical break give the bulls the upper hand.

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