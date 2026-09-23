For years, the knock on Bitcoin (BTC) was that it never moved on its own. It was digital gold when gold rallied, leveraged tech exposure when the Nasdaq ran, and an anti-dollar trade when the greenback slipped. That story just stopped working. Claude AI Predicts this decoupling is the most important development of the current rally, because an asset that trades on its own flows is far less exposed to whatever happens next in equities or bonds.

The numbers make the break obvious. Since mid-August, Bitcoin’s market cap has grown 36%. Over the same stretch, gold slipped 1.5%, and the S&P 500 managed just 0.8%. BTC has rebounded from $75,000 to a multi-month peak above $87,000, while the assets it supposedly tracks went nowhere.

🔥Is Bitcoin set to outperform gold in the following months? The Bitcoin-to-gold ratio has rebounded sharply in 2026, after falling below 15 in late 2025, and is now approaching its highest levels since early 2025. The historical trend suggests the ratio could rise further from… pic.twitter.com/BTDQG6YN3l — Global Markets Investor (@GlobalMktObserv) September 22, 2026

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What Exactly Broke? Bitcoin Is No Longer a Proxy for Anything

Three relationships came apart at once, according to Santiment Intelligence. The most striking is gold. In early September, Bitcoin’s 90-day correlation with the metal climbed above 0.50 for the first time in roughly six years, as both assets rode the same worries about government debt and currency debasement. That alignment lasted barely three weeks before dissolving.

Equities went the same way. Bitcoin’s correlation with the Nasdaq 100 has fallen to the 0.30 to 0.33 range, weak enough that tech moves no longer explain much of what BTC does on a given day. The dollar relationship has loosened too. In short, Bitcoin is no longer a proxy for anything.

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Why Does an Independent Bitcoin Matter?

Correlation is really a question about who is buying and why. When Bitcoin tracks gold, it is being traded as a debasement hedge by macro funds. When it tracks the Nasdaq, it is being treated as a high-beta risk asset that gets sold whenever portfolios de-risk. Either way, the price is driven by decisions made about something else entirely.

Breaking those links suggests Bitcoin is now responding to its own supply and demand: spot ETF flows, corporate treasury buying, and coins moving into long-term custody. That is a healthier foundation for a rally, since it does not depend on gold staying bid or tech earnings landing well.

The flip side is that Bitcoin loses its alibi. Without a macro narrative to lean on, the price rests on crypto-native demand continuing, and those flows can dry up quickly.

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Claude AI Predicts Bitcoin’s Key Levels From Here

The chart has changed character alongside the correlations. Bitcoin cleared $82,303 earlier this week, a ceiling that had rejected it in both May and September, and pushed to $87,330 before easing back. That old resistance is now the level that defines the trend.

Claude AI predicts the following roadmap:

The floor to defend: $82,300. Broken resistance should act as support. Daily closes above it keep the breakout intact. The next target: $90,000 to $92,000. Little resistance stands overhead, so this zone comes into play quickly if ETF inflows hold. The bigger test: $98,330. The last barrier before $100,000, and a realistic year-end objective rather than a near-term one.

The risk is that independence cuts both ways. A move driven purely by crypto-native demand can reverse just as fast if those buyers pause, and a daily close back below $82,300 would put $73,836 back in view.

For now, though, Bitcoin is writing its own script.

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